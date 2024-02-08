Dubai – Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, an innovative residential project developed by East and West Properties and presented by Driven Properties and Refine Development Management, celebrated an extraordinary milestone with a groundbreaking launch this week.

The project sets a new standard in luxury living, and launched to huge success – seeing a whopping AED 1 billion sales in just one day. The extraordinary demand highlights the unmatched appeal and desirability of this architectural masterpiece.

Commenting on the historic achievement, Abdullah Alajaji, CEO and Founder of Driven Properties, said, "We are thrilled to be part of this exceptional project that has captured the imagination of discerning buyers. The overwhelming response underscores the demand for unparalleled luxury and world-class amenities in the heart of Dubai. Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences has truly set a new benchmark in the region’s blossoming real estate landscape."

Located in Downtown Dubai, renowned for its harmonious blend of opulent living and vibrant community, Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences is set to become an architectural landmark. It soars to an impressive 345 metres over 84 stories, and comprises 260 exceptional residences, ranging from 1 to 4-bedroom units and lavish 4- and 5-bedroom duplex penthouses unique to the market.

A host of exceptional, world-class amenities await owners, offering an unprecedented and holistic lifestyle experience. The property will feature a renowned Turkish Hammam, steam room, and treatment rooms in the signature Rixos Wellness Centre. Residents will enjoy multiple swimming pools, including a sky lounge pool, podium level pool, and a dedicated children’s pool. The property also features a ground floor café, private screening room, golf simulator, games room, jogging track, yoga deck, an indoor and outdoor fitness facility, and the renowned Rixy Kids Club, among others.

About Driven Properties

Driven Properties, a leading real estate brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, has consistently demonstrated excellence in acquisitions with a focus on luxury properties. As a member of Forbes Global Properties, an exclusive consortium of the world's top 100 real estate firms, Driven Properties stands as a trusted partner for investors and buyers in Dubai's competitive real estate market.

About East & West Properties

East & West Properties (EWP) is a leading integrated Real Estate Group in the UAE founded in 1993. Renowned for its status in providing stylish and creative architectural designs, East & West Properties boasts a portfolio of prestigious projects in Dubai that offers a glimpse into a world of unparalleled luxury and innovation. They are known for their remarkable developments such as Peninsula 5 - The Signature Collection, The 25hours Heimat Downtown Dubai, The St. Regis Residences - Financial Center Road Dubai, The Edge, and Six Senses Residences - The Palm, Dubai.

