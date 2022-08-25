Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Logistics Gulf News, the fastest growing logistics news media platform, strengthens its commitment to cater to the needs of the logistics and supply chain businesses in the region with the announcement of the Landmarks in Logistics Awards 2022. The publication will be hosting the prestigious awards, set to take place on the 22nd of September at the Address Dubai Mall Hotel.

The awards present the leading companies within the logistics and supply chain industry with an opportunity to showcase their success and achievements. The award categories expand across last mile deliveries, sustainability, air freight operations, seaport logistics, and eCommerce platforms among others while recognizing enterprise, individuals, and sustainability efforts.

Nominees are eligible to sign up for no more than four award categories out of the 19 carefully designed choices available on the nomination form. The final date for submission of entries for the awards is on the 31st of August 2022.

“We are very excited to be hosting the first edition of Landmarks in Logistics Awards! We are excited to receive the industry’s most dynamic leaders and witness them laud and celebrate their success along with their peers,” said Vishvanath Shetty, Managing Director, AARYA Media FZC, LLC.

The Jury includes Juan Garza, the Business Director at RouteMagic Logistics, Robin Vermaat, the Founder & CEO of RV Consultancy, and Alexander Borg, Chairman of the Strategic Board IOSCM MENA, Advisory Board Member at IOSCM in the UK.

Specialists within the industry can nominate themselves or others for the awards under various categories with no entry or any fees required for the nominations or later stages.

The Landmark in Logistics Awards 2022 will be an annual event that celebrates the impact, brilliance and innovation of companies and business leaders within the Logistics and Supply Chain industries.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact details:

Melwyn Abraham

melwyn@matrixdubai.com