Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The first edition of the GB Tech Web3 Awards 2022 was held on Friday, September 23rd to celebrate the most influential companies, startups and pioneering leaders of the Web3 community.

The event witnessed an engaging panel that focused on how to build success in Web3. Amrita Sethi, UAEs first NFT Artist, Saqr Ereiqat, co-founder and CCO at Crypto Oasis, Mehdi Cherif, co-founder and CEO at Pulse Music and Gaurav Dubey, CEO at Tdefi were a part of the panel discussion. It was moderated by Saed Ereiqat, ecosystem manager at Crypto Oasis.

The panellists discussed how Web3 is a seamless multiverse with infinite possibilities. For businesses, it presents an opportunity to harness the power of an open internet world. They spoke how organisations and startups are on the cusp of transformation as the world continues to adapt to Web3.

The ceremony was held at Social Distrikt and a total of 15 winners were applauded. The Awards were hosted by Motivate Media Group and GB Tech Talk (a Gulf Business brand) with the support of Arte and attracted more than 100 key decision makers and organizations within the blockchain space.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group said: “The future of technology is Web3 and we are privileged to host the first edition of the GB Tech Web3 Awards that aim to celebrate the success and achievements of the leaders of the Web3 ecosystem.”

The judging panel for the GB Tech Web3 Awards included industry experts from leading organisations – Saqr Ereiqat, Co-founder and CCO at Crypto Oasis, Andrew Wingrove, Group Director at Motivate Media Group and Divsha Bhat, Technology Editor at Gulf Business and GB Tech Talk.

The 2022 winners of the Web3 Awards are

Blockchain Frontier – FTFT Capital

Blockchain Company of the Year – Velas

Blockchain Leader of the Year – Dr Naveen Singh, Inery

Gamefi – Race Kingdom

Defi – Palmswap

Meta Company of the Year – Everdome

Meta Leader of the Year – Jawad Ashraf, Virtua

Innovation of the Year – Evai

Best NFT Design + Utility – Queen Mode

NFT Project of the Year – EX-Sports

Best Public Sector Project – Nifty Orient

Best Private Sector Project – Tokengate

Web3 Fintech – KMMRCE

Web3 Startup – Pulse Music

Web3 Marketer of the Year – Melanie Mohr

About GB Tech Web3 Awards

GB Tech Web3 Awards explores the capabilities of Web3 and how it will revolutionise the internet. The Awards honours the outstanding innovators, leaders, entrepreneurs and investors driving the blockchain transformation in the Middle East and Africa.

About Motivate Media Group

Established in 1979, Motivate Media Group operates in partnership between Ian Fairservice and H.E. Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Former Minister of State for Financial Affairs, UAE. With a staff of over 200 experienced professionals based out of the Dubai headquarters, and the Abu Dhabi and London offices, Motivate’s wider publishing expertise includes award-winning print and digital titles such as What’s On, Emirates Woman and Gulf Business. As well as books and magazines, Motivate also produces content across other platforms including video, digital media, cinema and events. More information about Motivate Media Group can be found online.

