London – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, announces a landmark partnership with the Education & Technology Sciences Attaché UAE Embassy in London, launching their first UAE Career Forum for Emirati students abroad. The event took place on 29 and 30 November 2025 at the InterContinental London Park Lane, coinciding with the National Day celebrations, bringing together cultural engagement and professional development opportunities, targeting Emirati students in Europe

This pioneering initiative served as a gateway for Emirati students studying in Europe including the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, France, Sweden, Germany and Hungary, enabling them to connect with leading UAE and global entities and secure pathways into elite graduate and pre-graduate programs.

As a strategic partner, FAB highlighted its popular Ethraa, Bedeya and Management Training programmes, reinforcing its position as a global employer of choice and a leader in Emiratisation initiatives abroad.

During his speech at the event, His Excellency Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, noted that the event reflected the UAE’s continued commitment to strengthening its higher education landscape, advancing the quality and competitiveness of academic and research outputs, and ensuring that national institutions remain at the forefront of global excellence. His Excellency emphasised that supporting Emirati students abroad is integral to providing a seamless educational pathway that enables students to transition confidently into the UAE labour market and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

Mr Abdulrahman Jasem Al Dhaheri, Acting Education & Technology Sciences Attaché in London, emphasised that the Attaché’s organisation and participation in the forum aligns with the vision of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. He further highlighted that the Attaché’s priority is to support Emirati students through structured academic guidance, targeted professional development, and partnerships that strengthen the link between higher education and the labour market.

He added that preparing students with the skills, capabilities, and international exposure required for a competitive employment landscape remains central to the Attaché’s mandate.

Noora Al Reyasi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank, stated:

“As the UAE’s global bank and one of the region’s largest financial institutions, FAB continues to position itself as an employer of choice for UAE Nationals, whether building careers at home or gaining international experience to bring valuable insights back to the nation. Our participation in this career forum reflects our firm commitment to unlocking global opportunities for Emirati students. By bridging the gap between our future talent and world-class employers, we are reaffirming our mission to empower, nurture, and support our brightest minds to achieve their career aspirations in the UAE.”

Ten leading UAE and global organisations participated, representing diverse sectors including finance, technology, consulting, energy, and more, showcasing the breadth and depth of career opportunities available to Emiratis including KPMG, Emirates Airlines, Masdar, Burjeel Holdings, EDGE, The Boston Consulting Group, Al Tamimi, & Co, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and other government entities. The Attaché ensured that student representation aligned with its review of academic specialisations, providing appropriate support and enabled students to pursue strong and competitive career pathways reflecting the UAE’s vision to lead globally in innovation, human capital development, and opportunity creation, particularly for students in top universities and distinguished fields aligned with the Ministry’s higher-education standards.

By bringing together international experience, national ambition, and cultural pride, the UAE Career Forum for Emirati Students in Europe sets a new benchmark for cross-border collaboration and talent development. As FAB and its partners pave the way for Emirati professionals to excel, this initiative affirms the UAE’s vision to lead globally in innovation, human capital, and opportunity.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.38 trillion (USD 376 billion) as of September-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.