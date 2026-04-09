Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, has announced the opening of a new branch in El Sadat City in Monufeya Governorate. As part of its continued expansion strategy, FABMISR has selected Sadat City as a strategic location for its new branch, recognizing its position as one of Egypt’s leading industrial and logistics hubs. The city’s growing concentration of manufacturing activity, coupled with its proximity to both Cairo and Alexandria, creates a dynamic environment for business growth and trade.

By establishing a presence in Sadat City, FABMISR aims to better serve corporate clients, support small and medium enterprises, and provide tailored financial solutions to a rapidly expanding workforce, reinforcing its commitment to driving economic development and financial inclusion across key growth corridors in Egypt.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Colonel Dr. Nagy Awad, Executive Director of the Sadat City Investors Association, alongside senior executives of First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr, led by Mr. Ahmed Issa, CEO and Managing Director, and Ms. Mariam Elsamny, Head of Consumer Banking.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Issa, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of FABMISR, said: "This opening reflects our commitment to expanding strategically within the Egyptian market and reaching a broader base of customers in high-growth areas. Through this branch, we aim to deliver an integrated banking experience that combines advanced digital solutions with traditional banking products to meet the needs of individuals and businesses and support local economic growth."

The new branch provides FABMISR clients with comprehensive banking experience, combining services for individuals and businesses, including traditional retail banking offerings, advanced corporate solutions, and innovative digital services The opening of this branch brings FABMISR’s branch network to a total of 74 branches.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 74 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.40 trillion (USD 382 billion) as of December-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/