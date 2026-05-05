Dubai, UAE: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, today announced the launch of its new three-tier SME Commercial Cards Suite in collaboration with Mastercard.

The innovative product portfolio is designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with smarter, more flexible tools to manage operating expenses, working capital, and day-to-day business payments.

The launch addresses the growing need for SMEs to access formal, card-based payment tools that improve cash flow management and reduce reliance on cash, cheques, and manual transfers. By integrating with FAB’s digital business banking ecosystem, SMEs gain greater visibility and control over their payments, supporting growth from early-stage ventures to scaling businesses. By providing robust spend controls and real-time oversight, FAB enables business owners to maintain fiscal discipline while leveraging the flexibility needed to scale in a competitive market.

The suite includes three distinct cards tailored to different SME needs:

ONYX, Mastercard World Elite

A premium business card offering exclusivity and elevated benefits for seasoned entrepreneurs and executives. Onyx is more than a payment tool; it is a gateway to elevated experiences, ranging from bespoke business benefits to exclusive lifestyle and global travel privileges. it is designed to support high-value business travel and relationship-driven business activities.

SILVER Commercial Credit Card

For established SMEs focused on efficiency, the SILVER Commercial Credit Card is designed to help SMEs manage cash flow, control expenses, and streamline operations.

Mastercard World Debit Card

Anchored to the FAB Business Banking account, the Mastercard World Debit Card is a premium debit card which provides immediate access to business funds, combining unmatched convenience, enhanced control, and robust security features with exclusive benefits.

FAB is committed to supporting SMEs as they grow, adapt, and expand by providing the financial capability, insight, and connectivity required to operate with confidence. Trust and innovation are fundamental to how SMEs operate today, and FAB’s collaboration with Mastercard is focused on delivering solutions that are practical, dependable, and designed for real business use. The launch of these new cards reflects a clear understanding of how SMEs operate today, locally grounded, yet globally ambitious.

Integrated with FAB’s new Business Application, a dedicated banking platform for SMEs, these cards will become part of broader Commercial Banking financial solutions, providing SMEs visibility and control in one place. The suite also features a global redemption program with exclusive local and international merchant deals, enhancing business savings opportunities.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

About First Abu Dhabi Bank

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.40 trillion (USD 382 billion) as of December-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’ and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

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