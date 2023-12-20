Manama ----- Bahrain: Fintech Robos, setting new trends in digital savings solutions, unveils the "Robo Advisor & Goal-Based Investing Workshop & Demo," a groundbreaking initiative poised to redefine the landscape of long-term retail investments in Middle East & North Arica.

The event is the only one of its kind, scheduled for February 27, 2024, at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel in Saudi Arabia, and is especially designed for CEOs, Chief Investment Officers, Chief Retail Officer, Chief Distribution Officers and heads of wealth management of private banks and retails banks, asset management firms and life insurers.

The workshop aims to demonstrate to financial institutions the power of Robo Advisor and goal-based investing in catalysing unparalleled long-term, sticky growth of asset under management (AuM) of savings and investment clients, both individuals and corporates.

“We’re already in digital life and digital lifestyles where businesses are mobile and online first. The need for financial institutions offering savings and investments to adopt Robo Advisory with personalised services has never been more critical,” said Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of Fintech Robos.

“As the cost of traditional wealth management continues to rise and the physical face-to-face services gradually go out-of-style, launching of Robo Advisor for private banks and asset managers is not an option anymore. It’s the only pathway for future survival,” he added.

Executives attending the workshop will delve into four comprehensive sessions, gaining insights into changing retail management dynamics, strategies for attracting mass affluents in the digital era, evaluating product design and user experience, and witnessing a full Robo Advisor solution demo with customer journeys.

Fintech Robos provides a UX-led scalable, modular technology platform for best-in-class digital experiences – spanning savings, pensions and wealth continuum. Built

from day one as a white-label solution, the technology integrates seamlessly with certified systems and tools.

“The exceptional UX in Fintech Robos Apps reflects their unrivalled leadership in savings and pensions in the MENA region. The App helps clients aim towards their financial future, bring a fix to their finances, perform transactions and requests easily, see progress towards their financial goals using beautiful informatics-based dashboards, and empower them to have better control over their personal economies,” elaborated Mr. Ebrahim.

For details or free registration, click this link: https://fintechrobos.com/product/robo-advisor-goal-based-investing-workshop-demo/