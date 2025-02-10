Abu Dhabi, UAE – Finstreet Ltd, an IHC Group company through Sirius International Holding, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with One Investment Management (“OneIM”), a global alternative investment management firm. This marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to explore opportunities across products focused on credit assets under ADGM’s regulatory framework.

Leveraging the size and scale of both entities, as well as the teams’ complementary strengths, Finstreet and OneIM will explore the potential launch of a fund instrument in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. The parties will also assess suitable market frameworks for building next generation credit instruments in line with applicable regulatory frameworks. This collaboration is expected to address market demand for credit-focused investments while offering innovative solutions to institutional investors.

Rajeev Misra, Co-Founder and CEO of OneIM, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Finstreet to develop unique private market offerings in the capital markets. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to innovation and our belief in the long-term potential of credit investments.”

OneIM, with its long-standing relationships in the region, brings extensive experience as well as scale. By combining its expertise with Finstreet’s innovative market infrastructure, Finstreet and OneIM aim to capture credit market opportunities, creating resilience and fostering long-term performance.

Sunidhi Pasan, Founder & CEO of Finstreet Limited, commented: “This MoU is an important milestone in Finstreet’s journey to redefine access to financial markets. By combining our market infrastructure expertise with OneIM’s global investment capabilities, we aim to explore new financial instruments that enhance private market accessibility and offer institutional investors innovative solutions for long-term value and liquidity.”

Founded in 2022, OneIM operates globally with offices in London, New York, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi. The firm is recognized for its flexibility to invest across the capital structure, targeting diverse industries, geographies, and asset classes, including real estate, public and private equity, and credit.

About Finstreet Limited:

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) through Sirius International Holding. Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with three subsidiaries licensed for the following regulated activities:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited is, subject to final regulatory approval, licensed for the Regulated Activity of Operating a Multilateral Trading Facility;

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited is, subject to final regulatory approval, licensed for the Regulated Activity of Providing Custody, as a Digital Settlement Facility and Central Securities Depository; and

Finstreet Capital Limited is licensed for the Regulated Activities of Arranging Deals in Investments and Advising on Investments or Credit. Finstreet Capital Limited is also licensed for the Regulated Activities of Operating a Private Financing Platform, Managing a Collective Investment Fund, Advising on Investments or Credit, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Arranging Custody.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1998, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 892 billion (USD 243 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,000 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) headquartered in Abu Dhabi, stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

About One Investment Management:

OneIM is a global alternative investment manager that invests across the capital structure, in a range of asset classes, industries and geographies. The firm applies a flexible investment approach driven by fundamental analysis, focusing on credit special situations and capital dislocations. OneIM seeks to provide tailored capital solutions built on proprietary sourcing and underwriting complexity. OneIM is sector agnostic and targets complex situations that do not fit into a single asset class, where truly bespoke structured investments can offer superior risk-reward dynamics and asymmetrical outcomes. The firm was founded in 2022 and currently manages approximately $7 billion in assets. The team operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Tokyo, and New York.