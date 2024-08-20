Dubai, UAE: Finisya Hospitality Solutions, a trailblazing Dubai-based hospitality consulting firm, proudly announces the launch of its latest café concept, Mocha, in West Bank, Palestine.

Situated in Ramallah, Mocha is designed to be a vibrant hub for the West Bank Palestinians, offering a one-stop destination for handcrafted coffee, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere. Whether kickstarting your day with the perfect espresso or unwinding with friends over shared plates, Mocha’s menu is crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients, with each cup brewed by expert baristas.

Ahmed Maharsi, Co-Founder of Finisya Hospitality Solutions, expresses, “We are thrilled to introduce this new concept to the Palestinians in the West Bank. This project, of course, came with its own unique set of challenges and setbacks, but we are incredibly proud to have brought it to completion. Our firm was specifically chosen because the owners were determined to offer something akin to the international food trends we enjoy here in Dubai, ensuring that the people of the West Bank have access to the same high-quality dining experiences.”

Mocha is owned by renowned Palestinian businessman and philanthropist, Hamed Al Omari. Committed to making a positive impact, Hamed plans to use a portion of Mocha’s proceeds to further develop Palestinian communities and expand his charitable initiatives.

Hamed Al Omari shares, “Providing our people with a place to enjoy coffee and dessert with friends is essential. Amid ongoing conflict, we cling to any sense of normalcy and hope. People need places to eat, talk, and hold gatherings. Beyond creating a social space, we are generating over 40 job opportunities for locals, helping to alleviate the high unemployment rate of Palestinian workers.”

Mocha’s mission is to bring international food trends and premium global experiences right to the doorsteps of the West Bank, providing a sense of normalcy and community in a region deeply affected by conflict. Mocha symbolizes hope, a place where people can come together, share moments, and believe in a brighter future.

For more information about Finisya please visit https://finisya.com/

About Finisya:

Finisya Hospitality Solutions is a leading F&B consulting firm dedicated to creating exceptional dining and entertainment experiences. With a portfolio of innovative concepts, including Pavo, Ramsa, James Café, Lapa, Palma, and Gary's Beef Bar, Finisya is shaping the future of the F&B industry in the region.

Founded by brothers Omar and Ahmad Maharsi, Finisya is a dynamic force in the F&B industry, blending extensive experience in operations, culinary arts, interior design, and hospitality management. With a holistic approach and proven methodologies, Finisya delivers a full spectrum of services customized to address clients' specific requirements. These services encompass everything from conceptualization, location analysis and feasibility analysis to menu creation, operational streamlining, marketing strategy, and staff development.

Finisya provides end-to-end solutions to drive growth, enhance profitability, and exceed customer expectations. Whether launching a new restaurant concept, revitalizing an existing brand, or navigating the complexities of franchising, Finisya empowers and guides businesses and investors to achieve their goals and reach new heights of F&B success.

For Media Inquiries:

Rachel@whitelabelmedia.me

Salma@whitelabelmedia.me