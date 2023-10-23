Cairo: Fine Solutions, the B2B arm of Fine Hygienic Holding, one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products and long-term germ protection solutions, showcased its strategy for operating in the Egyptian market, the size of its business, and the services and products it provides to its customers with the media today.

Fine Solutions provides businesses and institutions of different sizes with cutting-edge solutions to ensure a clean, safe, and hygienic environment including sterilized tissues, diapers and adult briefs, medical pads, sanitizers and disinfectants, dispensers and more. Among the sectors it serves are HORECA, healthcare, education, corporate, commercial centers and malls, in addition to many more.

Since its establishment in 2007, Fine Solutions has secured a myriad of certificates and has collaborated with leading global medical and hygiene institutions on top of which is the prestigious Medical Wellness Association (MWA), the recognized international leader for medical wellness professionals, best practices, programs, research, education, training and services based in the US.

Over the years, Fine Solutions and the MWA have launched several world-class programs that adhere to the highest hygiene standards, thus underscoring Fine Solutions' prominent role as a reliable and esteemed supplier in advancing exceptional standards of hygiene within diverse sectors, among these programs are the Fine Dine Program, which ensures that the establishments are equipped with essential hygiene solutions to protect their guests, and the Hygiene Affiliate Program, which helps medical centers, clinics, and practitioners build a positive perception and intend to differentiate them among other healthcare providers through endorsing the hygiene procedures of the MWA.

Cherif Adel, Fine Solutions Country Manager in Egypt, stated, "Ever since our establishment, Fine Solutions has been the market leader, thanks to our standards of excellence, commitment to R&D, investing in the state of art technologies, partnerships with leading global medical and hygiene institutions, and our dedicated team that works diligently to meet and exceed the diverse needs of our clients.”

Adel emphasized the significance of the Egyptian market for Fine Solutions, highlighting it as one of the key markets. He further noted, "Fine Solutions manufactures approximately 6,000 tons of hygiene paper products and serves a customer base that exceeds 4,000. Notably, its sales contribute to 12% of Fine Hygienic Holding's total sales in Egypt, showcasing a remarkable growth rate that nearly tripled from 2021 to 2023."

He further confirmed that Fine Solutions maintains stringent quality control measures for all its products, ensuring a sterilization process that utilizes Fine Hygienic Holding’s patent technology ‘SteriPro’, which kills 99% of germs, guaranteeing the safety of the products during delivery and usage. He noted that all hygiene paper products are manufactured from 100% virgin pulp, sourced only from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified pulp providers.

It is worth mentioning that Fine Solutions is committed to continuous innovation, improving consumer well-being, and fostering a healthier, more sustainable world. Its effort in preserving the environment is evident through reducing energy and water consumption, in alignment with Egypt's vision for 2030. Furthermore, and as part of its efforts, Fine Solutions has introduced several world-class programs in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, with a primary focus on helping institutions.

