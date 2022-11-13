Amman: Football's world governing body FIFA has awarded Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) the license to design, produce, and sell limited-edition packs of facial tissues commemorating the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

FHH launched the special edition packs in hypermarkets and supermarkets in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Morocco, and Sudan in mid-September 2022.

FHH will also be providing sanitation support at the tournament itself, working across the 8 stadiums, training sites, and FIFA Fan Festivals to ensure the highest level of hygiene for fans, teams, and players attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Commenting on this occasion, James Michael Lafferty, FHH CEO, said, "“We at Fine are delighted to be supporting the hygiene program at the FIFA World Cup, and ensuring we help make this the most hygienically protected sports event since the pandemic. Our Fine Guard products, with long lasting germ protection, are a perfect solution for areas such as stadiums where constant foot traffic renders only brief disinfection with traditional products. Spectators and everyone involved can rest easy knowing FIFA is using state of the art products and technologies."

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab World. It is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar, with matches being played across eight stadiums, hosting 32 teams.

About Fine Hygienic Holding:

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and MENA's leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing.

FHH offers a diverse array of award-winning products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions, in addition to its advanced range of personal protective equipment (PPE) and long-lasting germ protection solutions, it also brings innovative nutritional supplements, Motiva, to the market.