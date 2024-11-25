Fine Hygienic Holding Sets New 24-Hour Tissue Production Milestone in Abu Dhabi’s Al Nakheel Paper Mill(Dubai, UAE – November 25, 2024) – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, recently surpassed its previous milestone for the highest tissue production rate in 24 hours. This remarkable achievement was attained at FHH’s Al Nakheel Paper Mill in Abu Dhabi, showcasing the group’s commitment to advancing production capabilities and setting new industry benchmarks.

Al Nakheel Paper Mill’s state-of-the-art machine reached an impressive speed of 2,225 meters per minute over 25 minutes—an increase from last year’s record of 2,222 meters per minute, which had previously earned the group a Guinness World Record title. This new performance translated into a total daily output of around 255 tonnes, establishing one of the highest tissue production rates ever achieved in a single day.

Last year’s milestone at Al Nakheel Paper Mill saw the production of 2,623,738 meters of top-grade tissue paper within 24 hours, while this year that figure increased to 2,626,229 meters, with an overall equipment efficiency (OEE) of 98.5% and an average weight of 18 grams per square meter (GSM) of paper.

Maen Tabari, Chief Supply Chain Officer, said: “This achievement is truly monumental, and I am incredibly proud of the team, led by Samir Masoud, at Al Nakheel Paper Mill for surpassing the previous milestone for the highest tissue production rate within 24 hours. We are at the forefront of the industry, continually raising the bar and never hesitating to go one step further in innovation and excellence.”

With a legacy spanning over 65 years, Fine Hygienic Holding is known for its diverse, award-winning products, which include sterilised tissues, diapers, and natural supplements, among others. The group has received various awards and certificates, including the prestigious Excellence in Sustainability Environmental Certificate from CHEP, a global provider of supply chain solutions, as well as the EcoVadis Silver Rating.