Amman, Jordan – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), a world-leading wellness group and manufacturer of hygienic paper products and long-term germ protection solutions, is supporting Social Impact Award (SIA) in Jordan; a global program that is being implemented for the first time in the Middle East by Impact Hub Amman, a social entrepreneurship hub focused on supporting change-makers through workspaces, programs, and global resources and opportunities.

SIA is a multi-award-winning youth social entrepreneurship program that is being implemented in 18 countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe, with proven long-term impact for over a decade. It supports youth social entrepreneurs with educational workshops, mentorship, pre-seed funding, local and global networking opportunities, and more during the early stages of their entrepreneurial trajectories.

Commenting on the occasion, Corporate Communication and PR Director of FHH, Rana Kawalit, said: “We are proud to be part of a great initiative that seeks to empower the youth and give them the opportunity to drive social innovation, create jobs, and gain essential market entry and soft skills. This initiative is an important step in our journey of building a vibrant future for the Kingdom. By supporting this initiative, we hope to help create more opportunities for our youth and provide them with the necessary tools and skills required to succeed.”

From her part, the Managing Director of Impact Hub Amman, Lianne Manna said: We believe in the power of social entrepreneurship in empowering young people to create economic opportunities for themselves and others, while tackling pressing local and global challenges. We are very happy to be bringing SIA to Jordan for the first time, and to leverage global resources to enable local youth to acquire the necessary skills, knowledge, and tools to launch their promising social ventures.

As part of the program, four Social Impact Weekends were held in different governorates. FHH hosted one of the weekends in Amman, bringing together students from all walks of life, including Fine Academy and the Elia Nuqul Foundation. The workshop focused on empowering students to create innovative solutions to social problems. Participants had the opportunity to connect with experts, generate ideas, and transform their ideas into feasible business models. Through this event, Fine Hygienic Holding demonstrated its commitment to supporting young people as they develop into active members of society.

This summer, SIA Jordan is giving ten promising social ventures the opportunity to leap into reality through its incubation phase. Startups will have access to Impact Hub Amman’s workspaces, mentorship from industry experts, and a broad range of curated resources and opportunities. SIA Jordan will recognise four winners at a live award ceremony in October in Amman. A judging panel, including an executive from Fine Hygienic Holding, will be present to make the selection. Winners will receive pre-seed funding as well as tickets to the global SIA Summit taking place in November of this year in Belgrade, Serbia.

About Fine Hygienic Holding:

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and MENA's leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing.

FHH offers a diverse array of award-winning products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions. In addition to its long-lasting germ protection solutions, it also brings innovative nutritional supplements, Motiva, and longevity blend, eon, to the market.

About Impact Hub Amman:

As part of the global Impact Hub network, present in 100+ cities, Impact Hub Amman works to inspire, connect, and enable an inclusive community of change-makers through its workspaces, programs, events, and more.

Since its launch in December 2021, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme and the Greater Amman Municipality, Impact Hub Amman has opened its workspaces to a community of impact entrepreneurs and enthusiasts, with over 40 active members, and a growing network of mentors, experts and partners. It has run dozens of ecosystem events and a range of impact consultancy projects. Social Impact Award is its first flagship program, which it launched in 2023 with private and civil society sector partnerships.