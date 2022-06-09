Jaguar Land Rover first to deliver ‘always-on’ what3words capability over the air to customers, ensuring drivers can utilise the system without a data connection

‘Always-on’ capability operates without the need for a phone signal

Integrated into Jaguar and Land Rover Pivi Pro infotainment through HERE Technologies navigation software

Free to download for Jaguar and Land Rover customers with Pivi Pro in 150 countries and 24 languages

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jaguar Land Rover is offering customers accurate and precise navigation even in the most remote locations, by becoming the first automotive manufacturer to integrate what3words global location technology into vehicles already on the road through a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update.

what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and given each one a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. Through the ‘always-on’ technology, which works without the need for mobile connectivity, new and existing customers will be able to navigate to any precise location in the world using just three words.

This is part of the latest SOTA upgrade offered to customers this year. In total, Jaguar Land Rover has completed more than 1.3 million vehicle-level updates and more than three million engine control unit updates as part of its always-on, always-connected capability, delivering modern luxury to customers.

Once updated, the system allows customers to input what3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro Infotainment system. The integration has been delivered by HERE Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover’s navigation partner for the past 25 years. HERE’s end-to-end, connected driving services include turn-by-turn guidance, real-time traffic and on and off-street parking that enable a personalised experience, intuitively guiding drivers through their entire journey..

Integrated what3words is available in all new and existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with its advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Mark Carter, Navigation Product Owner, Digital Product Platform at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity. The partnership with what3words, enabled by HERE Technologies, further highlights our world-leading SOTA capability which allows us to offer services that are always on and always connected.”

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: “This partnership ensures you can get to the exact destination of your next adventure with ease and in comfort. Jaguar Land Rover recognised the benefits our innovative technology brings to those on the road, and we’re proud that our partnership with HERE Technologies has made this possible.”

Gino Ferru, General Manager EMEAR and Senior Vice President at HERE Technologies, said: “Over the years of working with Jaguar Land Rover, we have gained a deep understanding of their innovative thinking and technical requirements, thanks to which we have been able to build industry-leading navigation solutions. It is with great pleasure that we can now announce the latest step of our partnership: integrating what3words to Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles globally.”

Jaguar Land Rover and what3words have worked together since 2018, when they created what3words addresses to help improve healthcare administration on the remote Scottish island of Mull.

-Ends-

About Jaguar Land Rover: Reimagining the future of modern luxury by design

Jaguar Land Rover is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through its distinct, British brands.

Our current model range embraces fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as the latest diesel and petrol engines. Our class-leading Jaguars and Land Rovers are in demand around the world and in Fiscal Year 2021/22 we sold 371,381 vehicles in 123 countries. Land Rover is the global leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Jaguar is the first ever brand to offer a premium all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and a Battery Assembly Centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Shanghai, China.

Central to our Reimagine strategy is the electrification of both the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with two clear, distinct personalities. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade. This marks the start of the company’s journey to become a net zero carbon business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar Land Rover has unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

For more information, visit www.media.jaguarlandrover.com.

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is a simple way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 51 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs, and emergency services. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Lamborghini, DPD, VinFast, Aramex, DHL and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 150 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany, India and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Ingka (Ikea), Mercedes-Benz, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit http://www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

For more information, visit www.media.jaguarlandrover.com.

