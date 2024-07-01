LONDON & DUBAI: Financial services group GSB has launched GSB Capital, a new division focussing on debt and equity capital markets for its global network of individual and corporate clients.

The new division GSB Capital includes M&A, growth capital (debt and equity), direct investment, debt advisory and other advisory services with teams in both the UK and the UAE. Grant Bergman has joined as Global Head of GSB Capital to run the newly launched division.

Grant Bergman brings over 18 years of investment banking experience in London, having previously launched and led private company advisory teams for both finnCap (now Cavendish Financial plc) and Investec Bank plc, where he advised on a number of global transactions. He graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor of Commerce in Politics, Philosophy and Economics and a Postgraduate Degree in Enterprise Management.

Ross Whatnall, Co-Founder and CEO at GSB, said:

"This is a pivotal moment in the company’s growth strategy and the launch of GSB Capital marks another key milestone in GSB’s ambitions to become a one-stop global financial services group. This new division focussed on debt and equity markets adds a new layer of expertise to cater for all the financial needs of our clients.

“Grant Bergman brings a unique and holistic approach to advisory and investments. An entrepreneur at heart, he has managed two high-growth investment vehicles and co-founded a number of start-ups, scaling several to successful exit. In addition to his decade of advising large and mid-cap listed corporate clients, this means Grant brings to GSB Capital clients experience of both early and later-stage lifecycles.

“We will continue to find new avenues for growth for GSB and expect to expand the company more over the next 12 months and are looking to hire a number of experienced professionals to bolster the newly launched division in coming months.”

As part of the growth plan, GSB Capital is aiming to launch a co-investment vehicle later this year, which will allow it to further support disruptive, innovative and impactful businesses globally.

Alongside the new GSB Capital division, financial services group GSB also consists of:

GSB Wealth – offering expert advice, specialising in all aspects of financial planning – including pension and retirement planning, investment planning, tax planning, cash flow modelling, insurance, and more.

GSB Private – offers an independent private banking, private finance and private office platform for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, families, companies and structures. Alongside this, GSB’s in-house, whole-of-market debt and finance brokerage, GSB Private Finance, also operates as an external asset manager.

This news follows the recent announcement that GSB achieved Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™) status, joining a global community of businesses dedicated to high social and environmental performance standards.