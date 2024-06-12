LONDON & DUBAI – Financial services group GSB has achieved Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp,™) status, joining a global community of businesses dedicated to high social and environmental performance standards.

This certification reflects GSB’s commitment to balancing profit with purpose and reinforces its dedication to addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges through responsible business practices.

Alison Whatnall, Co-Founder of GSB, said: “We are incredibly proud to achieve B Corp,™ Certification. This milestone is a testament to our dedication to building a business that not only delivers competitive financial returns but also drives solutions to some of the world's most important issues."

Commitment to Sustainability and Inclusion

GSB has set ambitious goals to be a Carbon Net Zero business by 2030. Through its impact initiative, the wealth manager fully offset its scope one and two carbon emissions annually by planting trees. Its commitment to sustainability extends to every facet of its operations, from investment strategies to the construction of its team.

The company is dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive team that reflects wider society. GSB believes that by striving to be the change it wants to see in the advice profession, it can make a significant impact. GSB’s social responsibility initiatives, supporting the work of The Maria Cristina Foundation and Evolvin’ Women directly, are driven by a strong belief in giving back and contributing to the betterment of society.

Empowering Clients Through Sustainable Investing

GSB continues to evolve its investment solutions to provide clients with choices that align with their values. The firm offers traditional evidence-based investing, ESG (environment, social, governance) investing, and impact investing. Its goal is to enable clients to make a positive impact on the world through their investments.

Whatnall added: "Our vision is to transcend financial services and build a business for good. We aim to attract ambitious, talented, and energetic people to join us in our mission to deliver both competitive financial returns and meaningful social and environmental impact."

Since GSB was founded by Ross and Alison Whatnall in April 2021, the company provides a range of wealth management services to a broad range of clients seeking high-quality, investment, wealth and financial planning based on a strong ethical foundation.

This news follows the announcement in January 2024 that GSB became the first-ever international firm to achieve CISI Chartered FirmTM status.

-Ends-

About GSB

GSB is a wealth and financial planning leader dedicated to guiding and navigating clients in the jurisdictions in which we operate. Holding CISI Chartered Firm™ status, GSB specialises in financial planning, wealth management, private banking, finance brokerage, multi-family office services and a capital markets proposition encompassing private equity, venture capital, M&A, pre-listing funding, IPO, corporate finance, corporate advisory and private fundraising. Our holistic approach ensures comprehensive and effective management of our clients' financial lives.

GSB is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the United Arab Emirates and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

At GSB, we believe that human prosperity depends on unwavering clarity, consciousness, and commitment to personal, societal, environmental, and financial well-being. We provide opportunities for all stakeholders to grow and prosper through sound, conscious investment strategy and informed intelligence.

As a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp,™), GSB holds itself to the same high standards expected from our investments, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Media Enquiries

Cornerstone Communicate:

Robbie Lawther – robbie.lawther@cornerstonecomms.co.uk

Richard Acworth - richard@cornerstonecomms.co.uk

Ben Larter - ben@cornerstonecomms.co.uk