UAE nationals to benefit from suite of tailored offerings

Dubai, UAE: UAE nationals are the key focus of the latest brand campaign by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region. The bespoke brand campaign by Emirates NBD, a homegrown brand and national banking champion, engages and informs Emirati customers on the bank’s various tailored offerings under the tagline “We speak your language”.

As part of its brand proposition, Emirates NBD has strengthened its commitment to empower UAE nationals with tailored solutions that take into account their needs, spending habits and family-based approach to managing finances.

The customised proposition is based on the Bank’s insight into the banking and lifestyle needs of Emirati consumers and will aim to enable Emirati families to benefit from a consolidated banking relationship with Emirates NBD and specialised offerings.

A family approach - Emirati package:

As the UAE’s leading local banking group, Emirates NBD has a deep commitment to the local community including preferential terms and pricing for the Bank’s extensive suite of bespoke offerings for UAE national customers across accounts, cards, loans and investment products.

Immediate family members can open Family Savings Accounts and pool their individual account balances to enjoy higher interest rates with no requirement of transferring salary or maintaining a minimum balance. Account holders will continue to operate their individual bank accounts as normal, receiving separate monthly statements while enjoying benefits applicable to the combined relationship.

Emirati customers will also receive additional benefits including competitive rates on fixed deposits, free salary transfer accounts with no minimum balance, daily banking with no minimum balance or minimum salary requirements and GlobalCash card to manage travel related expenses at no cost. Lastly, Emirati parents can open an EarlySaver account for their children to start saving and planning for their future early on.

Bespoke Lifestyle Offering - Emirati Visa Signature Debit Card:

Emirates NBD’s Emirati Visa Signature Debit Card is an exclusive card for UAE nationals, designed in collaboration with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, with lifestyle offers customised to Emirati taste and preferences.

The card is free of any annual charges and offers a wide range of distinguished benefits in the UAE and around the world including access to exclusive privileges across Visa's Luxury Hotel Collection, which include some of the world's most famous and prestigious properties. Cardholders enjoy automatic room upgrades, complimentary breakfast and VIP Guest status, as well as use of Visa Signature’s Global Concierge Service and free access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide via LoungeKey. In addition, they can enjoy features such as free purchase protection, travel inconvenience insurance and international medical assistance. Further, UAE national customers have access to exclusively curated offers and premium benefits such as golf privileges, spa, beauty and wellness packages, and premium dining offers at more than 3,000 outlets in the UAE.

In line with Emirates NBD’s commitment to offering Emirati customers a unique experience that reflects their national identity and pride, the debit card is made of high-quality smart metal that stands out for its premium design.

Rewarding Opportunities - Draws, Special Offers on Cards and Loans:

As part of its commitment to create rewarding opportunities for UAE national customers, Emirates NBD has a dedicated draw pool for UAE national customers offering them the chance to win luxury cars and watches.

Emirati customers can avail of bonus travel miles, points, complimentary elite memberships and more when signing up for Emirates NBD credit cards, as well as receive access to exclusive rates and benefits on loans.

Commenting on the bank’s commitment to UAE national’s financial needs, Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking at Emirates NBD said: “As a leading local bank, we are pleased to create bespoke, world-class banking experiences that cater and support the financial and lifestyle needs of UAE nationals. As a home-grown financial institution, we have curated our proposition to Emiratis based on our decades of experience and keen insight into their banking and lifestyle habits. Our new brand campaign uses language that resonates with UAE nationals while our tailored offerings strengthen our commitment to empowering Emiratis with distinctive and innovative solutions that enable them to fulfil their aspirational needs and provide them with a banking platform that caters to their needs.”

