ABU DHABI, UAE – The BESIX-Plenary Group consortium has achieved financial close on the Khalifa City School project in Abu Dhabi. The project was procured using an augmentation procurement framework within the existing Zayed City Schools public-private partnership (PPP) project. Led by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the design and use of this framework to procure school infrastructure marks another first for the region.

Due to significant demand, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) required Khalifa City School to be operational by August 2026, a timeline that could not be achieved via a traditional procurement process.

Through meticulous planning and implementation, ADIO developed a specific augmentation framework that enabled the school’s infrastructure to be procured and awarded within a record timeframe of just twelve months, demonstrating ADIO’s commitment to delivering critical infrastructure efficiently and on schedule. This approach aligns with ADIO’s broader efforts to attract and enable investments that support the emirate’s vision for world-class educational infrastructure.

The augmentation comprises the design, build, finance, and 18-year operation and maintenance of a new campus, which will accommodate 3,380 students in Khalifa City.

Early works commenced in July, with construction scheduled to begin shortly. The school is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2026 academic year, building on the success of the original Zayed City Schools project, which delivered three state-of-the-art schools on time earlier this year.

ADIO led the augmentation process in collaboration with the ADEK and the BESIX-Plenary Group consortium. BESIX-Plenary delivered a value-for-money solution, subsequently reaching commercial and financial close.

Equity financing is provided by Plenary (50%) and BESIX (50%), while debt is being provided by leading domestic and international banks Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo and Norinchukin.

Plenary Group Chief Investment Officer Paul Crowe said, “The augmentation deal underlines the flexibility of the PPP model and the ability to enhance value for money for the procurer. This project, and the underlying Zayed City Schools project, is a great demonstration of the strength and flexibility of the PPP model. The Khalifa City School is a brilliant result for ADEK and its future students and staff, and we are proud to have provided such a meaningful outcome for ADIO.”

Peter Lembrechts, General Manager of BESIX Middle East said, “BESIX’s strength lies in our unique combination of capabilities: equity investment, EPC expertise, and long-term operations and maintenance leadership. This integrated approach allows us to deliver successful projects at every stage, creating lasting value for all stakeholders.”

Elias Sfeir, Head of Concessions & Assets, BESIX Middle East, "Leveraging our combined financial strength, technical expertise, and a unified vision to deliver ADEK's and ADIO's goals for sustainability and innovation, this strong partnership will once more redefine possibilities and set new benchmarks in infrastructure development.”

The Zayed City Schools project delivered three new state-of-the-art school campuses with a total capacity of 5,360 students earlier this year. The project was recognised as the ‘Best Education Project’ at the 2024 Partnerships Awards and as the ‘MENA Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year’ at the 2023 IJGlobal Awards.

About Plenary

Plenary is an independent investor, developer and manager of public infrastructure, specialising in public-private partnerships, precinct development and community infrastructure. It has steadily expanded to become one of the leading financiers, developers and managers of public infrastructure in its markets and – combined with the Plenary Americas business – counts 87 assets under management across the Middle East, Australia, the UK and North America and worth more than US$56 billion. plenary.com

About BESIX

Operating in the Middle East since 1966, BESIX is a leading Belgian group, based in Brussels, with a strong presence and a proven track record of successfully delivering sophisticated projects throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Operating in 25+ countries and on 5 continents, the group specializes in construction, real estate development, and concessions sectors. Active since 1909, BESIX designs and builds the most complex projects, comprising buildings and skyscrapers, marine-related projects, infrastructures, waste and water treatment installations, and sports and leisure facilities. Additionally, BESIX serves as an industrial equity provider and a leader in public-private partnerships, as well as managing the operation and maintenance of projects. This includes a wide range of social infrastructure and environmental projects. besix.com/en

