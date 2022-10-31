Abu Dhabi: Finance House, one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to facilitate the process of applying for business bank accounts through ‘Investor Journey’ portal.

The agreement signed by His Excellency Sameh Al Qubaisi, Director General of Economic Affairs at ADDED and Finance House Chairman Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi at the recently concluded GITEX Technology Week promises an enhanced digital experience that provides all the banking needs that business owners and entrepreneurs require.

Finance House is among nine other leading institutions, such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Emirates Development Bank (EDB), to provide this exclusive service to investors and business owners.

Investors, who are seeking new investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, can access the ‘Investor Journey’ portal, which is an all-in-one business set up platform that allows for new business ideation, execution, and support. Finance House’s signed agreement with ADDED enables investors and entrepreneurs to request financial services and open a bank account through the platform in an easy and fast manner, without physically having to visit the branch.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Sameh Al Qubaisi, Director General of Economic Affairs at ADDED, said, “We are pleased to onboard Finance House to ‘Investor Journey’. Providing convenient and advanced services is part of our ongoing efforts to support investors and enhance ease of doing business by reducing costs and requirements, simplifying procedures, and enabling seamless integration of government services. We are expanding our partners network and incorporating additional services to the portal to support investor community and the private sector.”

“We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and offer all investors and business owners the chance to develop their business through our digitized banking services. My sincere congratulations to the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development for empowering entrepreneurs, helping them build their corporations, and contributing to a major boost in the overall economy”, said Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi, Chairman of Finance House.

Following through its commitment to providing excellent customer service, Finance House continues to establish effective communication channels with all investor applicants, while ensuring proper and reasonable response times to their inquiries.

About Finance House

Established in March 2004, Finance House is an Abu Dhabi headquartered finance company that commenced operations in July 2004.

The principal activities of the company are commercial and retail financing, financial services, and investments. The company is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The major shareholders of Finance House include a number of prominent UAE businesspeople, high net worth individuals, and dignitaries.

Finance House is rated BBB- long-term and A3 short-term, both with Stable Outlook by Capital Intelligence.

