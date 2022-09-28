Abu Dhabi, UAE: Finance House, one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, has partnered with GCC Exchange, the fast-growing money transfer and foreign exchange company in the Emirates, to offer a world-class WPS Payroll Solution. This partnership is in line with the UAE government’s initiative to create a fair work environment that supports the workers’ rights, protects their wages, and helps attract the best professional profiles.

This WPS Payroll Solution provided by Finance House offers GCC Exchange’s corporate customers a state-of-the-art Card Management Service whereby the companies can issue a secure and reliable payroll card to their employees that can be used for day-to-day transactions, including cash withdrawals from any MasterCard-enabled ATM in the UAE and usage at any point-of-sale terminal for purchases.

All cardholders can download the Finance House App for free and use it to access their transaction history, transfer money locally and internationally, and pay their bills. Moreover, a dedicated call centre team at Finance House is available for support 24/7.

"Finance House’s strategic partnership with GCC Exchange reinforces our steadfast commitment to providing innovative and inclusive payment solutions that offer a simplified and easy way for employees to access and manage their salaries and wages," said Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House.

On the other hand, Finance House has provided GCC Exchange access to a user-friendly web-based portal so that it can credit its customers’ salaries online, on time, and in no time!

GCC Exchange currently serves over 29,000 satisfied corporate clients/businesses, with more than 200,600 employees benefiting from its quick and efficient services. For a more dedicated client experience, GCC Exchange also has a devoted WPS contact person available for all employers.

Talking about the partnership, Rajesh Himmatlal, Managing Director at GCC Exchange said: “GCC Exchange is committed to providing our customers with convenient and secure payroll solutions. Our partnership with Finance House allows us to deliver another financial inclusion solution for the benefit of our esteemed customers. We’re excited to partner with a leading financial service provider, as our customers can now acquire their salary from any MasterCard-enabled ATM near them, no matter which bank runs it.”

About Finance House

Established in March 2004, Finance House is an Abu Dhabi headquartered finance company that commenced operations in July 2004.

The principal activities of the company are commercial and retail financing, financial services, and investments. The company is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The major shareholders of Finance House include a number of prominent UAE businesspeople, high net worth individuals, and dignitaries.

Finance House is rated BBB- long-term and A3 short-term, both with Stable Outlook by Capital Intelligence.

