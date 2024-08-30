Dubai, UAE: As the start date of Samsung Gulf Electronics’ Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme approaches, registration to take part in the course will end on 31st August. This initiative offers the nation's youth a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge AI technologies.

The Samsung Innovation Campus curriculum, developed by Samsung's global CSR initiative, is designed to foster digital literacy and innovation amongst the youth through courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analysis, and IoT (Internet of Things).

Participants will learn from industry experts, gaining invaluable insights and practical skills crucial for careers in the rapidly expanding technology sector.

The Samsung Innovation Campus is scheduled to take place from 17th September 2024 until 14th November 2024. With limited spots remaining, interested participants can register at https://www.samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus/register/.

