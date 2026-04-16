FII Institute, a global non-profit foundation and one agenda, Impact on Humanity, today announced the launch of the 2026 FII Innovators Pitch, in partnership with MIT Solve, to identify and accelerate startups applying artificial intelligence and frontier technologies to deliver real-world impact across Sustainability, Healthcare, AI & Robotics, and Education.

The Innovators Pitch is a global platform designed to move ideas into action, connecting high-potential ventures with the capital, expertise, and partnerships needed to scale solutions that strengthen climate resilience, improve health outcomes, advance responsible robotics, and expand access to learning. Rooted in ACT, one of FII Institute’s three pillars alongside THINK and XCHANGE, the initiative will spotlight investment-ready innovators and help move breakthrough ideas into scalable deployment.

“Capital has to go where humanity needs it most,” said Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute. “That is the ethos of ACT, where we fuel innovators with the necessary capital to scale into businesses that create jobs and measurable impact. Collaborating with MIT Solve, known for its open innovation challenges that fund problem solvers on the ground in their own communities, strengthens the bridge from funding to impact.”

Hala Hanna, Executive Director at MIT Solve said: “Breakthrough ideas don’t scale on ambition alone; they require the right partners to come together to back them. Through a shared belief in AI’s potential to turn ideas into real-world solutions, we’re working with The FII Institute to find and fund innovators using technology to drive impact in their communities and the world.”

Startups are invited to apply for the opportunity to pitch live on stage at the 10th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII10), gaining exposure to a global community of leading investors, policymakers, and changemakers. Selected ventures will join the 2026 cohort of the FII Ventures Program designed to accelerate growth and amplify impact. FII Institute also calls on the wider investment ecosystem to engage with this curated pipeline of ventures driving measurable environmental, social, and economic outcomes.

For more information, visit https://fii-institute.org/innovators-pitch/

About the FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors, including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org/

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