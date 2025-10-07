RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm, is announcing a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Group, one of the world’s leading financial institutions. The partnership comes ahead of two significant conferences: the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative flagship conference (FII9) in Riyadh from October 27–30, 2025, where global leaders from government, business, and academia will gather under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth”; and the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Tokyo on November 30 and December 1, where SMBC Group has joined as a Presenting Partner.

Commenting on the announcement, Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute, said: “We are thrilled to welcome SMBC Group as a strategic partner for the FII Institute. Their leadership in sustainable finance and dedication to addressing social challenges align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will drive investments that promote economic growth, restore ecosystems, reduce inequality, and empower future generations. This partnership highlights the crucial role of finance in creating inclusive prosperity.”

From his side, Makoto Takashima, Chairman of the Board SMFG, said: “We are proud to partner with the FII Institute, as our missions are deeply aligned. At SMBC Group, we believe economic growth must serve a greater purpose - helping to solve social challenges while creating opportunities for people and communities to thrive. By working with FII Institute, we can further expand this vision onto the global stage, connecting Asia, the Middle East, and the world through finance and innovation.”

Both organisations share a common mission of addressing the world’s most pressing challenges by mobilizing capital, innovation, and knowledge for social good. SMBC Group’s long-standing commitment to “Fulfilled Growth”, a vision where economic progress is inseparable from solving societal issues. This commitment aligns closely with the FII Institute’s agenda of delivering Impact on Humanity through practical, scalable solutions.

About the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors, including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 140 offices and 86,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and ADRs on the New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges. As of June 30, 2022, its total assets were $1.97 trillion.

