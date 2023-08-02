Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), a world-class higher education institution with a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation, held a graduation ceremony for its fifth batch of students in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

MBSC celebrated the achievements of 101 male and female students, highlighting their accomplishments throughout the academic period. The ceremony was attended by a variety of esteemed dignitaries, most notably, H.E. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia.

Students from the graduating class represented MBSC’s Master in Management (MiM) Program and the college’s Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program.

Professor Zeger Degraeve, Executive Dean of MBSC, applauded the graduates’ achievements stating, “We are extremely proud of the fifth batch of graduates as both individual students and a class. As a leading academic institution within Saudi Arabia, our objective is to empower the future leaders of the Kingdom to strive for greatness and contribute to the growth of the regional economic landscape. I applaud the Leadership of Saudi Arabia, our world-class academic staff and the support system of students that have helped these graduates reach this remarkable achievement.”

MBSC is the first academic institution that follows international standards in the Kingdom and the Middle East region specializing in entrepreneurship, leadership and business. With a focus on practical learning, MBSC is dedicated to the Saudi market, providing high-quality education aligned with the needs of regional markets.

In addition to the college’s MiM and EMBA Programs, MBSC also offers a Master in Finance (MiF) Program to help students thrive in corporate finance, investment banking and other financial disciplines.

MBSC continues to be recognized for offering unparalleled opportunities which help develop the social and professional abilities of its students. MBSC’s vision and mission is in alignment with Vision 2030, which aims to provide future generations in Saudi Arabia with the entrepreneurial skills needed to accelerate the Kingdom’s economy.

