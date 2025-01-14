Aramco is currently the only international energy company to have more than three facilities in the Global Lighthouse Network

Achievement reflects the company’s widespread adoption of advanced digital solutions to enhance operational and environmental performance

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco’s North Ghawar Oil Producing Complex has become the company’s fifth facility to be added to the World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse Network, having been recognized for its comprehensive adoption of advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies that support its operational and environmental performance.

Only industrial sites that successfully deploy 4IR technologies at scale are admitted to the prestigious network. This recognition of the North Ghawar Oil Producing Complex follows four other Aramco facilities being included in the Global Lighthouse Network. They are Uthmaniyah Gas Plant, Khurais oil complex, Abqaiq Plants, and Yanbu Refinery.

The Global Lighthouse Network now includes 189 facilities worldwide. Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, is currently the only global energy company to be represented by more than three facilities.

Nasir K. Al-Naimi, Aramco Upstream President, said: “This Global Lighthouse Network recognition by the World Economic Forum demonstrates our dedication to innovation and operational excellence. It validates our journey towards a truly digital and lower carbon emissions future, where technology empowers us to optimize our processes, reduce our environmental impact, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders.”

Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation, said: “At Aramco, we have made a strategic investment to digitally transform our facilities. These efforts have delivered remarkable improvements in efficiency, environmental impact reduction, productivity, and safety across our operations. Receiving the prestigious Global Lighthouse Network award is a testament to the extent of Aramco’s journey towards global leadership in digitalization and our dedication to innovation.”

