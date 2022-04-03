Oman: MATCH Hospitality has appointed leading sports agency, SABCO SPORTS, as its Sales Agent in OMAN for the sale of the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

MATCH Hospitality is the global rights holder and the only company appointed by FIFA to exclusively promote and sell, either directly or via a network of sales agents, ofﬁcial commercial hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, including guaranteed match tickets. MATCH Hospitality has successfully operated the FIFA Commercial Hospitality Programmes for the previous three editions of the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Confederations Cup in South Africa, Brazil and Russia, and of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Germany, Canada and, most recently, France.

JAIME BYROM, Executive Chairman of MATCH Hospitality, said: “Qatar promises to deliver an amazing tournament that will capitalise on its principal attributes; the close proximity of its eight venues which are all located in or within short driving distance of Doha, and a fascinating region with unique attractions, spectacular state-of-the-art stadiums, and traditional Arabic hospitality. MATCH Hospitality strongly believes in the unique potential of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme and we are already delivering truly ground-breaking and unprecedented sales globally.

Our Sales Agents will be key to our success, and I have no doubt that Sabco Sports will deliver the best possible results for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and open the door to an Oman market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by what will be an exceptional FIFA World Cup.”

NIC CARTWRIGHT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SABCO SPORTS, added: “Sabco Sports is honoured to act as the Non-exclusive Officially Appointed Sales Agent for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme in Oman. Our company will bring this territory a lot closer to the most coveted football competition in the world, offering fans a unique opportunity to purchase ticket-inclusive hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Sabco Sports also offers various services in conjunction with the hospitality packages, including flights, accommodation, transport and social programmes.

MICHAEL KELLY, Chief Revenue Officer of MATCH Hospitality, said: “We have been most encouraged by the remarkable global response, which has further cemented our belief that despite the unprecedented events over the last year, there remains unwavering enthusiasm and interest in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme. Oman represents an important territory within our overall strategic sales operations for the FIFA Hospitality Programme and, working in partnership with Sabco Sports, we are extremely optimistic about its sales potential.”

About the FIFA Hospitality Programme

The FIFA Hospitality Programme for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will offer guests match ticket-inclusive packages which include a wide range of on-site services at facilities at the stadiums, including private suites and lounges, temporary structures, gourmet catering, premium beverages, preferential parking, entertainment and gifts, and also various off-site services as well as additional ancillary services, including accommodation and air transportation.

Details about the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are available on www.FIFA.com/hospitality. Global sales of the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are available now.

MATCH Hospitality, whose portfolio also includes other major high-profile sports events, is based in Zurich with offices in Doha, London, Manchester, Moscow, Dublin, Valencia, Johannesburg and Rio de Janeiro.

About SABCO SPORTS

Oman’s premier Boutique Sports Agency, Sabco Sports focuses on Sports Marketing, Sports Consultancy, Sports Events and Sponsorship, as well as managing the Corporation’s interest in Sports, Players, Clubs and Associations. Sabco Sports actively ideates and executes local and national tournaments, for schools, institutions, and the government.

Further information under: https://sabcosportsfifaworldcuphospitality.com

For more information, please contact: MATCH Hospitality AG media@match-hospitality.com