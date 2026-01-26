Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, has welcomed Hankook, one of the world’s leading tyre makers, as the FIA’s newest Global Partner in the ongoing drive to boost safety in motorsport and mobility.

Hankook has officially joined the FIA’s Global Partner Programme after more than three years as a trusted partner of the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide.

The programme builds a network of leading organisations committed to advancing safety, sustainability and innovation across motor sport and mobility.

Hankook will be an Official Partner of the annual FIA Awards as well as Official Partner of the FIA Sustainable Innovation Series (SIS), a global event platform, run in close cooperation with FIA World Championships.

These include the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, FIA Formula One World Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship and FIA World Rally Championship from 2026 through 2028.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Sustainability and technological innovation are at the heart of our missions at the FIA, so I am delighted to welcome Hankook as a new partner.

“This new partnership with Hankook reflects the global growth of our FIA Global Partner Programme, and through collaboration it will strengthen our work to make motor sport and mobility safer.”

The FIA Sustainable Innovation Series convenes industry leaders to drive discussion, collaboration and action, with a particular focus on ‘track to road’ opportunities, translating innovation developed in motor sport into wider automotive and mobility applications.

As the exclusive technical partner and tyre supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the FIA World Rally Championships, Hankook supports the FIA’s ambition to use motor sport as a platform for progress and responsible innovation.

These championships provide a live testing environment for new materials, performance standards and safety solutions, with learnings that can be transferred from competition to everyday mobility.

Jongho Park, President & COO, Hankook Tire Europe, said: “The FIA and Hankook share the belief that technological innovation can only be effective on a sustained basis if it combines safety, fairness and responsibility.

“As Global Partner of the FIA, we want to use our expertise in technology and sustainable tyre development to drive the mobility of the future – in motor sport and beyond.”

Craig Edmondson, Chief Commercial Officer of the FIA, said: “Through our expanding Global Partner Programme, the FIA is working alongside leading international organisations that share our commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and safety across both motor sport and mobility.

“We are pleased to welcome Hankook into the FIA Global Partner Programme. Together, we will continue to accelerate progress and shape a more sustainable, future‑focused mobility ecosystem.”

About the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile:

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.