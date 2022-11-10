Live the moment and try all the kick-tricks with friends and family to participate in exciting football themed games while celebrating the upcoming football championship season

Win cash prizes at the life size Power Challenge and Tic-Tac-Toe Challenge accessible from now until 18th December

Dubai, UAE: Festival Plaza, the community mall part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is ready for the upcoming football championship season of the year. Specially developed for the community in the South, take advantage of the convenient location and join the football championship fun at Festival Plaza’s Football Frenzy that is designed for the whole family.

Open from now until 18th December, this exclusive fan zone includes fun and exciting games perfect for friends and family of all ages. Put on your favourite team jerseys and come down to the mall for a quick fun from 1-7pm on operational days with the chance to win amazing cash prizes. Bringing the classics to life size, take part in Tic-Tac-Toe Challenge with a twist that includes your friends and Power Challenge for the ultimate football fun.

Play with a partner and try your scoring tricks with this mega Tic-Tac-Toe Challenge. Every player will get a chance to aim the ball at the boxes on the wall that is marked ‘X’ or ‘O’ to create a connecting line. Switch up the game to participate in the Power Challenge as well. A well-known game, at the Power Challenge corner, participants will have to aim and kick down the large tins stacked up within the first try. Simply bring out the footballer in you, have some fun, and win incredible prizes! The more scores you get, the more you win during the final week.

Come along with friends and family for a memorable time, as well as the little ones who are excited about the new football championships season and have them live the moment. So, get your game on at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali!

Summary of details:

What: Football Frenzy

Where: Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali

When: From 1-7 PM during the operation days as mentioned below

11-13 Nov

19 Nov – 18 Dec

