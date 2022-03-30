Saudi Arabia – Fast Auto Technic, the exclusive dealership for Ferrari in the Kingdom, has received the Ferrari “Best Improvement” award thanks to its outstanding performance and commitment across all departments. They were also awarded with “Best Service Advisor” in the Middle East for Mr. Abdulrahman Khan’s dedication to Aftersales.

Commenting on the awards, Mr. Mohammad Raffa, CEO of Fast Auto Technic, said: “We are very grateful to Ferrari Middle East for presenting Fast Auto Technic with these awards as we continue our journey to becoming one of Ferrari’s strongest strategic partners in the region. Receiving this recognition for our work in 2021 fuels our determination to continually improve our business across all areas. These outstanding achievements reflect the incredible commitment of our team members, and we look forward to another successful year where we aim to exceed the expectations of our valued customers.

“Fast Auto Technic has been continually committed to providing our Ferraristi with the ultimate brand experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and showcases great dedication to improving their business to support the Prancing Horse brand. Congratulations to the team for their achievements and we look forward to another successful year of exceeding expectations in 2022,”said Giorgio Turri, General Manager at Ferrari Middle East.

Fast Auto Technic has been Ferrari’s dealer partner in Saudi Arabia since 1998, and continues to be at the forefront of a period of unprecedented growth for Ferrari in the region by delivering an unparalleled ownership experience for clients of the legendary Prancing Horse brand from Maranello.

As a key player in sales and aftersales support in the region, Fast Auto Technic is commited to delivering international quality standards with their highly skilled and qualified team members and has been a leader in delivering premium-quality service to customers throughout the years. Underpinning this commitment, the awards won by Fast Auto Technic recognize their dedication to deliver an exceptional customer experience and to continuously improve their business across all departments in the company.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Helmi Sghaier

Head of Communications

Ferrari Middle East

E-mail: Helmi.Sghaier@ferrari.com