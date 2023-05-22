​​​​​​​CAFU has unleashed several golden trucks across Dubai and if spotted customers can take a picture and enter into the daily draw on social media, using the hashtag.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CAFU, the MENA region’s first on-demand car service, launched their free loyalty program, CAFU Rewards earlier this year. Through CAFU Rewards, customers can unlock savings by earning points for every service they use through the app, making the program a hassle-free way for everyone to save time and money.

From today and until the 20th of June, CAFU Rewards users will have the opportunity to become a ‘CAFU millionaire’ and win 1 million rewards points, daily.

If you haven't signed up for the CAFU Rewards Program yet, now is the perfect time to do so. For every dirham you spend on fuel purchases, you will earn 10 points, and for every dirham spent on other car services, you will earn 20 points. It's like receiving a golden bonus with every purchase you make!

With the CAFU Millionaire competition launching, being a CAFU customer has never been more exciting and rewarding. To kick off the campaign, CAFU has unleashed a number of gold, eye-catching trucks which are more than likely going to turn heads all over Dubai. Now you could have fuel, eco-friendly car washes, tire changes, and engine oil services delivered to you in a glimmering, golden truck.

Each order you place on the app qualifies as an additional entry into the daily lucky draw to win 1 million rewards points. Whether it's a fuel order, or an order for any other of CAFU’s services, each transaction increases your chances of winning the daily prize as well as the 5 million reward point grand prize. With CAFU rewards points worth AED 38,000 up for grabs, this is one competition that you just won't want to miss.

For the next month keep your eyes peeled and your camera ready – if you also spot the golden truck, snap a pic, and tag @myCAFU and use the #CAFUMillions you will be in for a chance to enter the lucky draw.

So, get ready to fuel up your excitement and join the action.

To learn more, visit CAFU’s Instagram channel and website.

ABOUT CAFU

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global fuel delivery and vehicle services platform. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to its customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Recognized as leading innovator in driving new delivery services in Fast Company ME’s 2022 “Most Innovative Companies” list and ranked number one in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive-enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refuelling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android or IOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com.

