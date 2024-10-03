Dubai, UAE: Federal Express Corporation, the world's largest express transportation company, recently organized a networking event to engage key stakeholders in the UAE’s automotive aftermarket sector. Held at TAJ Dubai, the event provided insights on specialized logistics innovations to over 50 local companies.

Attendees were introduced to a broad range of FedEx automotive logistics solutions, including competitive transit times, efficient clearance capabilities, and duty credit facilities. Experts from FedEx also shared insights on how to improve customer experience within the automotive supply chain, highlighting the synergy between procurement, marketing, and business growth.

A robust logistics strategy is crucial in light of the UAE’s objective to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from US$36 billion (AED 133 billion) to US$82 billion (AED 300 billion) by 2031. This development is also expected to drive significant growth in the light vehicle automotive aftermarket across the GCC, with revenues forecasted to exceed US$12 billion (AED 44 billion) by 2027.

