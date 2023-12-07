Dubai, UAE — Marking a significant investment of USD 100 million in Hyderabad's economic landscape, FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, inaugurated its first Advanced Capability Community (ACC) in Hyderabad today. At the forefront of this milestone is FedEx's commitment to leverage exceptional talent in India to support digital transformation and innovation. The launch ceremony, witnessed the presence of FedEx Corporation President and CEO Raj Subramaniam and Richard Smith, FedEx Express President and CEO of Airline and International.

The FedEx ACC is envisioned as a hub for technological and digital innovation, aligned with the Telangana government's strategic emphasis on nurturing a thriving pool of tech talent. In addition to boosting employment opportunities, it will also contribute to the development of new capabilities and meeting the technological requirements of FedEx operations worldwide.

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, said, “This investment in talent and innovation is part of our broader plan to drive excellence and deliver unparalleled smart logistics solutions worldwide. By leveraging an exceptional talent pool, we are accelerating digital transformation and delivering innovative solutions to our customers.”

The first FedEx ACC becomes a pivotal step in the company's global strategy, initiating a network of such communities worldwide. Furthermore, it will fuel the company's growth and expansion and bring added value to the global supply chain ecosystem.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, supplying fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx Express press releases are available here.

To learn more about the latest business insights, please visit: FedEx Business Insights

FedEx Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa LinkedIn.

Contact: Natali Fahmi

natali.fahmi@fedex.com