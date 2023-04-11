Dubai, United Arab Emirates – FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is celebrating Ramadan with approximately 100 team members volunteering their time to provide food supplies to those in need. In collaboration with SmartLife Foundation, nearly 1,200 care packages have been delivered to blue-collar employees.

During the annual FedEx Ramadan initiative, team members joined forces to pack food boxes that included essential items such as rice, different types of legumes, spices, and oil. These boxes were distributed to laborers in Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain through SmartLife Foundation.

The Ramadan initiative is part of FedEx Cares, the company’s global community engagement program, developed to help make the world a better place through volunteering and charitable giving.

