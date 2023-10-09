Dubai, UAE – FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is enhancing the online shipping experience for its customers. The new automated e-commerce capability in FedEx Ship Manager™ (FSM) supports small businesses and e-commerce merchants across the Middle East and North Africa, helping them efficiently manage their shipments online.

Available across 45 countries and territories in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, this enhancement to FSM allows businesses to create shipments and paperwork from their online orders in a few simple steps, saving considerable time compared to manually entering information to create shipping labels. Customers will now be able to synchronize their Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and PrestaShop store with FSM at fedex.com. More e-commerce platforms and marketplaces will be added over time.

In addition, FedEx customers can now:

Link their e-commerce platform or marketplace with FSM to automatically download their order information.

Create and print labels for multiple orders in one click and sync with electronic trade documents for a smooth clearance process.

Synchronize update of tracking numbers and order status on sales channels, notifying buyers that orders have been shipped.

Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa marketing, said: "At FedEx, we are dedicated to empowering small businesses and e-commerce merchants by providing them access to digital intelligence. The enhanced FSM, including seamless e-commerce integration and simplified shipping processes, underscores our commitment to being an enabler for SMEs to gain a competitive edge and foster business growth.”

FedEx is building out its e-commerce offerings and adding a wide range of solutions. These include B2B marketplace integration through FedEx Compatible and Alliances programs, customizable last-mile delivery options plus direct messaging and convenient tracking through digital tools like FedEx Delivery Manager International and Picture Proof of Delivery which gives consumers the assurance that their package has been delivered to their doorstep.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, supplying fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx Express press releases are available here. To learn more about the latest insights in the logistics industry, please visit:

FedEx Business Insights Hub

LinkedIn - FedEx Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Contact: Natali Fahmi

FedEx Express Middle East and North Africa

natali.fahmi@fedex.com