Amman, Jordan – FBB Holdings, one of the largest diversified business groups in the Middle East, today announced a strategic partnership with Chinese automobile manufacturer, Exeed Automobile (EXEED), to debut their premium range of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) across Jordan. The partnership aims to accelerate FBB Holdings’, represented by AKAMAS Automotive, pursuit of sustainable excellence, driven by innovation and technology.

The signing ceremony was held at EXEED’s headquarters in Wuhu, China on 12th of June in the presence of a delegation from FBB Holdings comprising Mr. Faiz Boushnaf, Chairman of FBB Holdings, Fathy Allam, Vice president and Chief Executive Officer at EXEED Automobile, Mr. Gupi Zhang, President of Chery International, Mr. Qin, Vice President of EXEED International, Mrs. Maissaa, General Manager of EXEED – Middle East, and other official representatives.

The partnership will mark EXEED’s launch in Jordan, introducing a new premium brand that combines centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is renowned for today. A premium Chinese brand and the republic’s first premium car brand to have been built from the ground up, EXEED brings forth a fusion of elegance and technology across a line of high-performance and fuel-efficient SUVs, including hybrid, electric and Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEV).

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Karam Amareen, CEO of AKAMAS Automotive, said, “We are delighted to enter this new partnership with EXEED, a high-tech premium automobile manufacturer, as we continue to drive innovation in Jordan. Through this agreement, we are proud to continue the pioneering legacy of AKAMAS, partnering with a brand whose passion for innovation and discovery aligns with our own. As we accelerate our pursuit of better, we do so with a future-focused mindset and an innate understanding of the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to working with EXEED to deliver cutting-edge vehicles and services that will uplift mobility in Jordan.”

Commenting on the partnership, Yazan Al Zubi, General Manager of AKAMAS Automotive, said, “This partnership is testament to our commitment to bringing luxury innovative products to the local market and our deep insight and understanding of evolving consumer preferences. With the automotive industry constantly evolving, it is vital that explore new emerging technologies and we look ahead at welcoming the first range of EXEED’s first-class design and leading technology premium SUVs across the UAE.”

Under the agreement, AKAMAS will launch the full EXEED lineup in 2025 to meet the diverse needs and tastes of Jordanian consumers, which will include:

RX, VX FL2, and LX FL – luxury, high-performance gasoline-powered models that combine comfort with advanced driving capabilities.

RX Hybrid SUV – a rechargeable hybrid model offering an electric driving range of up to 1,300 kilometers and powerful acceleration that rivals global luxury brands.

Extended-range electric vehicles (REEV) – designed for those seeking efficiency and sustainable energy solutions.

EXLANTIX sub-brand – launched in 2023, embodying EXEED’s focus on renewable energy and sustainable mobility. The lineup includes the EXEED ET electric vehicle, a multi-purpose model with an extended electric driving range, and the high-performance EXEED ES electric sports sedan. This launch marks a significant milestone in EXEED’s expansion within the electric vehicle sector, reinforcing its position as a competitive luxury brand committed to clean energy and sustainable mobility.

All models to be launched in Jordan will feature EXEED’s advanced smart cabin design, equipped with an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), catering to consumers seeking a seamless blend of technology and luxury.