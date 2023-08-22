Cairo - Fawry, a leading company in the field of fintech and banking services has announced the signing of a sponsorship contract for the sisters Farida and Nour Fikry, players of the Egyptian national junior badminton team and Ittihad El Shorta club, in the presence of Engineer Wael Wahby, Chief Marketing Officer at Fawry, and Mr. Mohamed Fekry, the father of the two players.

The sponsorship comes within the framework of Fawry's keenness to support the emerging generations of athletes through a range of various activities and training programs in order to develop their talents, raise the level of their capabilities, and enhance their competitive spirit to qualify them to participate in all regional and international tournaments, in light of the efforts of the Egyptian state represented in the Ministry of Youth and Sports and its national initiatives to develop talents and prepare Olympic champions.

Fawry will work to provide full support to the two brilliant talents Farida and Nour Fekry in badminton, because of their talents and capabilities that enabled them to achieve local and international titles, support them in striving towards achievements, raising the Egyptian flag in all sports forums, and achieving the dream of reaching the 2028 Olympics in the United States of America.

Farida Fekry had won the bronze medal in the under-15 junior doubles competitions in the Arab Badminton Championship last November, which was hosted by Kuwait. She was crowned first place in the team competitions in the Republic’s U-15 badminton championship for the 2021-2022 season, and she also won second place in the individual championship of the Republic in 2021-2022.

As for Nour Fekry, she won the first place in the singles, doubles and team competitions in the U-13 Badminton Championship last season 2022-2023, and the first place in the individual badminton championship in the 2020-2021 U-11 years.