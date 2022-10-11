Cairo, Egypt: Fawry, the leading company in digital transformation and electronic payments has announced a partnership with “Shahid”, the first and leading Video on Demand (VOD) streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to offer digital payment options for their new VIP mobile package in Egypt.

This partnership comes as one of Fawry’s steps to reinforce its host of services to its customers, and also comes in line with Fawry’s pursuit to forge an effective series of agreements and partnerships with various entertainment streaming platforms.

Streaming service Shahid has made its VIP package available on smart phones in Egypt, to allow its subscribers to enjoy a vast and diverse library of entertainment content, from series to movies and LIVE channels, as well as Shahid originals, anywhere anytime.

Users can pay to subscribe to VIP mobile package for 20 EGP, through any of Fawry’s various payment channels including: myFawry App, FawryPlus branches spread across Egypt, in addition to Fawry’s POS.

Heba El Awady, Chief Business Officer-Acceptance at Fawry, said: “With the recent uptick in subscribers of digital platforms and entertainment streaming services, Fawry had to follow a strategy, where it forges a series of effective agreements and partnerships with the entertainment streaming services, which gives us a new segment of users, thus we are proud of our partnerships with Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform. We aim to offer a unique and rich experience to their customers, with special content.”

Scott Weeman, Head of B2B & Partnership at Shahid, added: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Fawry, a leader in digital transformation and electronic payments in Egypt, with a large user base and extensive payment facilities. We are excited about the appeal of VIP Mobile for Fawry users, as we aim to make Shahid’s premium content available to a broader segment of Egyptian consumers through easy and smooth payment methods”.

