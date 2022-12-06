Cenomi brings together the best brands and experiences to deliver a new era of immersive lifestyle moments in the kingdom

Includes the launch of Cenomi Rewards – the company’s first loyalty program offering customized deals and discounts across participating brands and centers

Cenomi also plans to launch a new ecommerce marketplace in 2023, offering an immersive end-to-end online retail experience through Cenomi.com

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Fawaz Alhokair Group, the region’s largest vertically integrated immersive retail and lifestyle company, together with Arabian Centres and Fawaz Alhokair Fashion Retail Co. has announced the launch of Cenomi. The full rebrand brings together all operating companies under the Cenomi brand, with Arabian Centres now trading as Cenomi Centers and Alhokair Fashion Retail Co. trading as Cenomi Retail.

In addition, Cenomi has also announced two further launches: the company’s first official loyalty program, Cenomi Rewards; and the announcement of its new ecommerce marketplace, Cenomi.com, coming in 2023.

Fawaz Alhokair, Chairman, Cenomi Group, said: “This is a historic moment for our organization, as we firmly position ourselves at the heart of consumer lifestyle in the kingdom. For three decades, our companies have grown and transformed alongside the country and its people to deliver access to the best brands, in world-class platforms. Cenomi signifies an even greater amplification of that vision, and firmly sets us up for the next 30 years of success and beyond.”

Ceno – meaning new, of Greek origin – and Mi referencing ‘me’, Cenomi has been created with the customer at its core. Promising to deliver a new era of retail and lifestyle to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond, Cenomi provides platforms where its customers can explore and discover, experiment and enjoy. Whether through fashion, beauty, entertainment or dining, Cenomi curates the best brands and experiences to create fully immersive lifestyle platforms. This can be experienced in person, at one of its 21 malls and centers across the country or online through a complete omnichannel universe, including the new-to-launch digital marketplace coming next year.

“This is about more than a new visual identity,” said Mohamad Mourad, Group Managing Director and CEO, Cenomi Group and interim CEO, Cenomi Retail. “It is a new identity, and a new direction, entirely. Cenomi curates the very best from across the lifestyle, fashion, dining and entertainment ecosystem to disrupt the landscape of destination lifestyle and retail in the kingdom. Our ambitious growth supported by our extensive experience, combined with the development and adoption of innovative, technology-first thinking will deliver consumer experiences never seen before in Saudi Arabia.”

Cenomi Rewards, the company’s exclusive new loyalty program, has also been introduced to consumers for the first time today (Wednesday). It allows members to earn points with every purchase made at participating brands across all 21 Cenomi malls and centers and participating brands and partners. Accessed through the Cenomi Rewards app and website, members can then redeem points for cash back to spend in store, as well as special deals and discounts on their favorite fashion and F&B brands, or with a range of Cenomi Rewards’ partners.

Furthering its position as the leading omnichannel lifestyle destination in the kingdom, the company plans to roll out Cenomi.com in the first half of 2023. The new ecommerce marketplace also provides brands the opportunity to offer Saudi customers the very best choice and convenience when online shopping.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, commented, “We understand that, as the country undergoes rapid transformation, we must always be in sync with our consumers growing needs and aspirations. There is a sense of adventure in the kingdom that we have not seen before, and we are expertly positioned, as part of the Cenomi ecosystem, to fulfil that, and more.“

Mourad added: “We have created a platform that allows our lifestyle destinations and fashion retail business to work ever closer, together with our new loyalty program and our existing and new ecommerce platforms, to create a true lifestyle powerhouse.”

Founded in 1990, with the opening of two menswear stores, the company is now the largest owner, developer, operator and franchiser in the kingdom, with 21 malls and more than 85 brands across fashion, food & beverage and entertainment. The company has brought some of the world’s most iconic brands to the kingdom for the first time. This includes a long-standing partnership with retail giant Inditex and the launch of the kingdom’s first premium Apple reseller, Aleph.

-Ends-

About Cenomi

Cenomi is a the largest vertically integrated lifestyle and retail organization in Saudi Arabia. It curates the best from across the international world of fashion, beauty, technology, dining and entertainment to create immersive lifestyle experiences for the kingdom.

Bringing together the largest portfolio of lifestyle and retail destinations in the kingdom, together with its Retail franchising business, as well as a dedicated Rewards program and growing ecommerce platform, Cenomi offers a new era of lifestyle destinations both on and offline.

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centres in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2002 as Arabian Centres, the company provides customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centres up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Cenomi Centers currently owns, operates and manages 21 commercial centres and complexes, with more than 4,300 stores, located strategically throughout 10 cities in the Kingdom. With a total GLA of nearly 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

About Cenomi Retail

Cenomi Retail, formed as Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co in 1990 by Fawaz, Salman and Abdulmajeed Alhokair. The company has since become the leading franchise retailer in the KSA and the only listed business of its type in the Middle East. Since the opening of its first store in 1991, Cenomi Retail has grown considerably and now trades in circa 1,684 stores across 100 shopping malls in 11 countries, with a retail platform operating on a total GLA of more than 470,000m2. All of this is managed by a workforce numbering more than 10,500. Cenomi Retail currently represents around 85 brands, spanning womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics in addition to operating a series of restaurants and coffee shops.