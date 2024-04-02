Dubai, UAE – Warner Bros. Discovery's leading Arabic food network, Fatafeat, recently participated in a significant CSR activity in collaboration with The Giving Family. This initiative aimed to distribute 7500 meals to labour camps in Al Quoz, Dubai, providing essential support to the community during the holy month of Ramadan.

Chef Sumaya, renowned for her role in Fatafeat's popular show "Kitchen Tales: Ramadan Edition," and the Fatafeat team, also joined in distributing meals to the labor camps in Al Quoz. Alongside The Giving Family and approximately 100 volunteers, Chef Sumaya contributed to the success of this impactful initiative.

The Giving Family is a renowned volunteer organisation that focuses on giving back to the community and supporting those in need. Founded in March 2022 by Fadie Musallet, Sabrina Rabhi, and Zehra Rizvi, The Giving Family has made significant strides in making a positive difference in people's lives in the U.A.E.

Grigory Lavrov, VP, Marketing, Local Brands & Franchise Management, CEE & MENAT at Warner Bros. Discovery stating, "Social good is an important priority for us at Fatafeat, and we aim to be at the forefront of raising awareness upon social issues our world faces. We’re honoured to partner with The Giving Family as it allows us not only to help our community in need, but also to raise awareness for the great work they are doing. We hope to inspire Fatafeat’s viewers to do something extra for a better tomorrow as well, as everyone can make a difference in the world."

Sumaya Obaid, Kitchen Tales Chef at Fatafeat said: "It is important to me to support individuals and families in need and therefore I was honored to join The Giving Family for a day on behalf of Fatafeat. The Giving Family-team and all the volunteers on the ground showed me that this initiative really helps to create a brighter future for our community, and it felt heartwarming."

The Giving Family has already provided meals to over 150,000 labourers, reflecting the essence of compassion and support during this Ramadan.

About Fatafeat

Fatafeat was launched in 2006 as the first Arabic channel in the Middle East specialized in culinary arts. It is part of Warner Bros. Discovery and a subsidiary of Takhayal Entertainment. Broadcasting its programs to more than 55 million families in 21 Arabic-speaking countries across the Middle East and North Africa, Fatafeat offers the best in innovative and creative ideas in cooking delicious dishes from a talented team of local and international chefs to inspire and entertain the whole family.

About The Giving Family

The Giving Family is a renowned volunteering organization dedicated to giving back to the community and supporting those in need. Established in March 2022 by Fadie Musallet, Sabrina Rabhi, and Zehra Rizvi, The Giving Family partners with key institutions such as The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiritisation, Dubai Police, and Beit Al Khair to make a positive impact on society.

With a focus on community welfare and support, The Giving Family has undertaken various initiatives to provide essential aid and services to individuals and families in the U.A.E. Their commitment to compassion and philanthropy has led to significant strides in making a positive difference in people's lives, embodying the spirit of giving and community support