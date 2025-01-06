Saudi Arabia: Chery International has officially opened its parts warehouse in the Middle East, offering convenient and efficient after-sales support to consumers in KSA and the GCC. This new facility underscores Chery's confidence in the growth potential of the Middle Eastern automotive market and signifies a commitment to improving parts supply in the region, especially in Saudi Arabia.

The Chery International spare parts warehouse stands as the largest warehouse for a Chinese brand in the Middle East, spanning an impressive 12,000 square meters. It provides more than 20,000 readily available parts, advanced logistics equipment, and a large storage area estimated at 25,000 square meters, to accommodate a large inventory of auto spare parts.

With the new facility, Chery International, a leading Chinese automotive brand renowned for its innovation, marks an essential step on Chery's global map but also a commitment to car owners in the Middle East—to ensure every vehicle enjoys convenient, efficient, and professional after-sales support.

The Chery International spare parts warehouse plays a crucial role in providing world-class service standards with rapid response and effective support to meet all Chery vehicle owners' needs across Saudi Arabia. The center significantly improves customer experience by reducing waiting times and providing reliable, fast service. With this center, Sanabel Modern Motors can efficiently meet the growing demands of its customer base with exceptional speed

For KSA car owners, this spare parts warehouse signifies more convenient and efficient maintenance services. This commitment to operational excellence guarantees that every customer receives timely and reliable parts support, whether for routine maintenance or complex repairs.

Eng. Hesham Amer, General Manager of Sanabel Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group company, and the exclusive authorized dealer of Chery, said: “The opening of this new facility, with the ultimate in inventory, space and efficiency reflects Chery's ongoing efforts to explore new opportunities and improve its global

supply chain. As always, Chery International remains committed to its ‘customer first’ philosophy, and here we are now first placed to deliver high-quality products and services to customers across Saudi Arabia and we are advancing on a wider scale.”

Ahmed Abdel Fattah, After-Sales Service Manager for Sanabel Modern Motors, continued: “ It is our pleasure to enhance the logistics efficiency and support customers with original spare parts and more professional, faster services. We can provide a unique service experience for our customers through the continuous and prompt availability of spare parts and ongoing improvements in service quality," he added.

Sanabel Modern Motors continues to strengthen its position in the Saudi automotive market and ensures the highest standards of service and quick response times in the provision of original spare parts to customers in the Kingdom. This reflects the close collaboration between Sanabel Modern Motors, a subsidiary of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, and the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles in Saudi Arabia, and Chery International, which continues to explore new opportunities and enhance its global supply chain.

About Sanabel Modern Motors

Sanabel Modern Motors, a subsidiary of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, is the exclusive authorized distributor for Chery Pro vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its commitment to rewarding the community is grounded in a seasoned conglomerate with decades of experience in the automotive sector. With professional management and valuable industry experience, alongside highly trained sales and after-sales staff, Sanabel Modern Motors aspires to serve customers across all sales channels and segments throughout the kingdom. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Sanabel Modern Motors is poised to redefine the automotive experience in Saudi Arabia.

About Chery

Chery is a leading global automotive manufacturer renowned for its innovation and cutting-edge technology. Established in 1997, Chery has emerged as one of the largest exporters of motor vehicles, with a presence in over 80 countries and a remarkable sales record of over 11 million vehicles worldwide. Beyond automotive manufacturing, the Chery global group encompasses a diversified portfolio spanning 7 major industrial sectors, including aviation, shipping, and components. Driven by a passion for design, advanced technology, and top-of-the-line safety standards, Chery boasts an impressive collection of over 14,000 patents, positioning itself as a global leader in independent innovation and engineering excellence.