Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has received an award from Neutral Fuels for a significant reduction in the amount of carbon emissions generated by its transport fleet.

Farnek made a commitment to transition to Neutral Fuels' B7 blend biodiesel in 2023 and during that year, consumed more than 400,000 litres of B7 biodiesel, thereby saving over 80,569 kilograms of CO2e.

“Putting that into perspective, the volume of carbon emissions we have managed to save, is roughly equivalent to the amount of carbon that would be removed from the environment by planting approximately 1,400 saplings and left to mature over a ten-year period,” said Muna Al Nahdi, Head of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek.

“Of course, Farnek, like many other organisations with large transport fleets, would find it financially prohibitive to replace its existing fleet with new electric vehicles. However, Biofuel is a very cost-effective and sustainable alternative, supporting our net-zero roadmap, which aims to reduce the company’s transportation emissions by up to 50% by 2031,” she added.

Neutral Fuels, which is the largest producer of biofuel in the Gulf region, collects waste cooking oil from local restaurants and kitchens and recycles it into Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (commonly called biodiesel), a commercially viable drop-in replacement for the high carbon footprint fossil fuel normally used in diesel engines.

Neutral Fuels biodiesel is a clean, green renewable fuel which immediately and significantly reduces transport carbon emissions without any engine modifications enabling organisations to reduce their contribution to climate change.

“The implementation of Neutral Fuels biodiesel exemplifies Farnek's dedication to decarbonisation in alignment with the UAE government’s plan to reduce emissions by forty percent by 2030. We applaud their achievements to date and look forward to supporting them in the future as they continue to achieve their sustainability goals,” said Charles Gardner, Chief Operating Officer of Neutral Fuels.

Farnek uses Neutral Fuel’s B7 biofuel which fully complies with the UAE diesel standard UAE S. 477: 2021 in conjunction with their innovative FLEETEK solution, which digitalises the entire fleet management process. It identifies both fleet and driver productivity in real time, using a system-based inventory and digital schedule, which is powered by IoT sensors fitted to the vehicles and connected with Google Maps to enable tracking and navigation for route optimisation.

“This saves fuel, cuts carbon emissions, as well as reducing wear and tear on the fleet, prolonging the time between servicing and ultimately its operational life, which all benefit the environment and our bottom line,” added Mira Hachem, Director of Procurement at Farnek.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors including - Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

About Neutral Fuels:

Founded in 2011 Neutral Fuels is the leading producer and distributer of biofuel in the United Arab Emirates. They are committed to promoting environmental sustainability by producing high-quality, low-carbon, biofuels from locally sourced, waste-based raw materials.

From its inception, the direct actions of Neutral Fuels has resulted in a reduction of more than 64 million kgCO₂e for its customers, including restaurant chains, truck and bus transportation fleets, hotels, the construction industry, the oil and gas industries, and maritime shipping.

www.neutralfuels.com

