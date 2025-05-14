Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has launched the Farnek Hybrid Unit (FHU) presenting a transformation in cleaning by seamlessly integrating human operatives with advanced and intelligent robotic cleaners.

“Essentially the model is centered around Hybrid Units (HU), where tasks are completed without distinction between humans and robots, focusing on efficiency and quality of outcome.

“The robotic units can handle the heavy lifting, repetitive cleaning, and large surface areas, allowing manual operatives to focus on higher value or specialised tasks, such as sanitising sensitive areas, and spot cleaning.

“This strategic distribution of tasks enhances overall productivity while reducing overlapping and wasteful man hours,” said Julian Khalil, Managing Director, Farnek Services.

Robots can collaborate with operational staff without traditional physical supervision, carrying out cleaning paths, recharging autonomously, and using real-time localisation and environmental perception to avoid hazards — all while cleaning up to 5,000 square feet per hour. Robots are equipped with sensors and mechanisms that enable obstacle detection, fall prevention and anomaly impact detection, during autonomous cleaning.

The robots are also digitally mapped, ensuring 100% area coverage with precision, avoiding the typical gaps left by manual processes. Traditional vacuuming by cleaners can sometimes leave areas uncovered due to natural human error or fatigue. Robotic paths are pre-mapped and optimised, guaranteeing complete surface coverage to achieve enhanced cleaning standards.

“Unlike human operatives, robots can be deployed in operations 24/7 without fatigue. This multi-shift capability reduces the need for additional manpower, particularly in high-traffic areas and during off-peak hours,” added Khalil.

All Hybrid Units are dynamically scheduled and monitored through Farnek’s CAFMTEK Mobile App, designed and developed by Farnek’s sister company HITEK AI. This allows supervisors to have real-time visibility, live task updates and dedicated reports. It also enables instant adjustments to manpower and robotic assignments based on real-time demand, with status updates available consistently via the CAFMTEK app on a smartphone or PC.

“The unique aspect of Farnek’s hybrid model is our use of AI technology. Our CAFMTEK digital solution, which provides connectivity and technology integration, links the robots to operational management teams, accelerating precise, real-time monitoring, predictive cleaning and manpower requirements, as well as enhancing data-driven decision-making,” said Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK AI.

Through optimisation, the cost savings are obvious. Robots don’t take any vacation, sick leave or suffer from fatigue, they operate continuously, reducing any potential efficiency or cost impact due to any human or cleaning equipment downtime.

“The maintenance of intelligent robots is predictable and scheduled, avoiding unexpected maintenance costs typical with manual equipment. With robots handling repetitive tasks, fewer human operatives are required, optimising labour costs,” said Khalil.

Human productivity typically drops over an eight-hour shift, while robotic units maintain consistent performance throughout, minimising the cost of managing shifts, payroll, and compliance, through automated scheduling.

“The Farnek Hybrid Unit is a transformative step to deliver commercial cleaning services. This is more than just a technology shift — it’s a cultural evolution in how we see cleaning, moving forward. Data-driven, performance-oriented, and future-ready,” added Aijaz.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 9,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

