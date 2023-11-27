Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:— Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE), the California-based global electric mobility company, announced its Middle East debut through strategic collaborations with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC. The move includes the launch of the exclusive FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon Limited Edition tailored for the Middle East market.

The limited-edition model, FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon, boasts 1-on-1 bespoke private AI, Super AP 5G connectivity, racing training, and premium identity features. Reservations are open for this exclusive model at https://www.ff.com/ar/en/reservation/.

Faraday Future's Global CEO, Matthias Aydt, expressed enthusiasm for the strategic partnerships, stating, "We look forward to this being our first of many future events and collaborations around the globe."

Strategic Cooperation Agreements and Advisory Board Appointments Faraday Future has inked strategic cooperation agreements with Master Investment Group and Siraj Holding LLC, welcoming Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Qassimi and Mr. Ahmed Khalaf Ahmed Khalaf Otaiba to Faraday Future's Global Advisory Board. The agreements aim to support Faraday Future's Middle East operations, including business development, sales and marketing, strategic financing, and partnerships.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, CEO of Master Investment Group, commented on the partnership, saying, "We look forward to this partnership and are confident in Faraday Future’s bright outlook in the region."

Exclusive Showcase at F1 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit

To mark its Middle East entry, Faraday Future will showcase the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at the Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Weekend, starting November 24. The FF 91 2.0 has already set new track records, demonstrating its performance capabilities.

FF All Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan

Faraday Future introduced the All-Hyper Global Racetrack Conqueror Plan, featuring the 'FF All Hyper Racing' team. Comprising world champion racers, automotive engineering experts, AI scientists, modification shop leaders, celebrities, and the FF team, they will collaborate to enhance the 'FF aiHyper 6X4 Architecture 2.0' and the 'All-Ability aiHypercar.' FF plans to conquer the world's most famous racetracks with continuous technology improvements in propulsion, handling, and AI capabilities.

The Future of Faraday

Faraday Future's Middle East entry aligns with its commitment to cutting-edge technology and sustainable mobility. The launch of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist aiFalcon Limited Edition reflects the company's dedication to meeting the evolving desires and needs of its global customers.

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.ff.com/ar/en/reservation/. Stay tuned for Faraday Future's continued progress in global markets and exciting collaborations on the horizon."

*Source: AETOSWire

