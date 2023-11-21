Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:

California-based global intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE), announced its Middle East Strategy Launch press conference in Abu Dhabi to reveal plans for introducing the FF brand and products in the region. The event, set for November 23 at 4:30 P.M. Gulf Standard Time at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, will be led by Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF, and will showcase the groundbreaking strategy, emphasizing FF's commitment to innovation in the electric mobility sector. The highlight will be the unveiling of the world's first AI-Hypercar in the Middle East, including an exclusive edition concept tailored for the local market. The conference anticipates a distinguished audience, including members of the royal family, government officials, local media representatives, and FF partners.

This Middle East strategy launch marks a significant beginning for FF's entry into the region, featuring the unveiling of a special edition FF 91 2.0 vehicle specifically designed for Middle East users. Additionally, FF will host a product showcase at the Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit from November 23 to November 26.

