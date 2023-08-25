H.E. Maryam al-Rumaithi: “The recently opened Jebel Hafeet Centre supports a wide range of social forums, acting as a sociocultural centre that empowers families and communities.”

Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) unveils a range of community forums, programs, and cultural events with the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre in Al Ain, in order to bolster its role in upholding social stability and sustainability. The new set of social programs aims to support all factions of society, including families, children, women, and senior citizens, facilitating overall community development.

H.E. Mariam Mohamed Al-Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, said: “His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, recently unveiled the Jebel Hafeet Community Center, which offers comprehensive family services to support the community’s needs, as well as encourage active community engagement by driving social inclusion. It also maintains focus on understanding societal demands that improve the quality of family lives in a setting that effectively combines recreation and education.”

H.E Al-Rumaithi added: “Under the guidance of H. H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s union (GWU), and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood (SCMC), the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre hopes to adopt a new institutional identity that aims to improve the stability and quality of the family's life.

The centre also offers a comprehensive system of services to allow members to access information and enhance their skills, in hopes of supporting positive social changes and building stable communities.”

“Additionally, the centre promotes family-friendly events that combine entertainment and education to foster communication and knowledge sharing within the society. The centre also has a social observatory to monitor and examine various societal problems, better understand community needs and aspirations, direct efforts and initiatives, and form strategic alliances with government agencies,” Her Excellency stated.

Barakat Al Dar club

The Jebel Hafeet Community Centre organises a series of workshops and events within the Barakat Al Dar Club for senior citizens, providing a safe landscape for direct engagement, along with complete psychosocial, cultural, and health support. In addition to FDF's efforts to promote their positive integration into the society, the club also offers a series of workshops to assist elderly citizens make use of modern technologies.

Al Dar Children and Youth Club

The Jebel Hafeet Community Centre also coordinates Al Dar Children and Youth Club’s events with the goal of enhancing the younger generation's abilities in a variety of areas, including self-management, social adaptation, tolerance, relationship building, positive communication, and more. The club also offers a variety of programs that cover a broad spectrum of subjects related to the development of children and their social skills, such as anger management, stress management, conflict resolution, as well as effective communication.

Social Empowerment Club

The centre additionally hosts a social empowerment club for women and families, whose mission is to build social skills in daily life, encourage positive thought patterns, and adapt to evolving living conditions in an effort to improve quality of life. All members are urged to participate in voluntary work that strengthens the notion of civic duty and encourages families to adopt and lead healthier lives in response to physiological and social changes.

The Community Centre actively strives to develop sustainable, family-focused programs in order to help residents maintain a positive social life. This is accomplished through a range of forums, training, and educational opportunities for all social groups, that assist community members in improving their interpersonal skills, problem-solving abilities, and crisis management.

The forums also include a series of workshops and events throughout the year, including:

Forever Fit, Social Leader, Morning Fwala, Happy Parenting, Sustainability Heroes, Making My Children's Toys, Revitalizing My Memory, Innovation, Image with My Siblings, as well as workshops to identify challenges and needs of senior citizens.

By offering integrated development services backed by detailed analysis of the needs of the community, the Family Development Foundation aims to drive sustainable growth and build a robust, prosperous society through the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre. Both entities also aim to aid in the enhancement of social connections and individual capabilities of community members to shape a better future for families and help create a capable generation that can face the challenges of life.

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Tel: +971 2 4418995

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com