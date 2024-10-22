Spacious 3S Facility: New purposebuilt 3S facility (Sales, Service & Spare Parts) on Al Kharj Road in Riyadh is spread across 19,270 square meters, featuring 15 service bays, 55 offices, and a fully equipped customer support area.

Strategic Market Expansion: Launch strengthens FAMCO’s position in Saudi Arabia, bringing globally renowned brands like Volvo CE and Ashok Leyland to a broader audience while bolstering local operations and customer support.

Elevating Reliability: FAMCO’s integrated customer offerings including Aftersales Support and Service reaffirm the sector’s growth in KSA, in alignment with Vision 2030 Projects

Riyadh,— In response to Saudi Arabia’s fast-transforming commercial and infrastructure landscape, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company (FAMCO) has continued its bold expansion with the opening of a new state-of-the-art showroom in Riyadh. The cutting-edge new facility is primed to meet the soaring demand for heavy equipment and commercial mobility driven by major projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Project, with total investments exceeding USD 1 trillion and accounting for 70% of overall MENA projects.

As Saudi Arabia pushes forward with its Vision 2030 goals, the need for efficient and reliable machinery and commercial vehicles has never been more urgent. With unprecedented project complexities including tight timelines for completions over the next five to ten years, sectors like construction, transportation, and energy are under significant pressure.

“The growing economic activity in Saudi Arabia demands uninterrupted operations,” said Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of FAMCO. “Our new 3S facility reflects our commitment to supporting not only the rapid development of Saudi Arabia, but also contributing to the heavy equipment and commercial vehicle ecosystem through end-to-end integrated products and services.”

Strategic Expansion in a Booming Market

Situated on Al-Kharj Road, FAMCO's showroom enhances its ability to serve essential sectors. As part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, FAMCO offers high-performance solutions, featuring brands like Volvo Construction Equipment and Ashok Leyland trucks and buses, specifically designed for the region's unique challenges.

“The new showroom is more than just a sales outlet; it’s a strategic hub for tailored aftersales services,” Hamdan emphasized. “Ensuring operational efficiency with minimal downtime is crucial in Saudi Arabia’s harsh environment.”

Comprehensive Aftersales Services

Quality machinery alone isn’t enough; ongoing performance is key. The Riyadh facility boasts a 1,478 m² workshop and an on-site parts reception along with off-site mobile services, providing customers with access to essential services and advanced diagnostics.

FAMCO's commitment to equipment maintenance aligns with Saudi Arabia's rapid infrastructure development. Beyond immediate services, FAMCO offers operator training, maintenance checks, and access to expert technicians nationwide.

“While others may focus on sales, FAMCO’s comprehensive aftersales approach supports the ability to deliver these ambitious projects by ensuring reliable machinery performance across the Kingdom,” Hamdan added.

Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Goals

FAMCO’s expansion comes at a pivotal time for Saudi Arabia. By providing a range of superior quality heavy equipment, mobility solutions and aftersales support, FAMCO is positioning itself as a key partner in the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

“In a landscape where success relies on sustainability and reliability, FAMCO’s approach to equipment maintenance is vital for economic growth,” Hamdan explained. “With FAMCO as a trusted partner, the machinery powering Saudi Arabia's projects is built to last.”

FAMCO’s commitment to excellence ensures that the equipment driving progress will perform at the highest level, contributing to a sustainable future for Saudi Arabia.

About FAMCO KSA

Established in 2011, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery (FAMCO) KSA, is a leading provider of products and services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specializing in the construction and power sectors. As the exclusive distributor for industry heavyweights such as Volvo, Everdigm, CompAir, AGG, and SDLG, Famco KSA offers top-tier solutions to its clients.

Recently, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery (FAMCO) KSA, has expanded into the transportation industry through a strategic partnership with BYD in KSA and Ashok Leyland in Riyadh and Hangcha for Material handling solutions. Famco KSA’s commitment to quality and innovation drives them to introduce a new range of solutions, including trucks and buses.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions. www.famco-international.com

For Media Inquiries:

john@qqomms.com