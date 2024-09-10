Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: FAM Holding Group, the leading UAE-based real estate developer, has revealed the completion of the “Art Tower” project overlooking Al Nahda Street, opposite Sahara Mall on the border line between Sharjah and Dubai.

The “Art Tower” consists of 18 residential floors, and includes 160 residential apartments with various designs and different spaces that suit all needs and requirements. The tower is distinguished by its location, and surrounded by many vital centers such as major shopping malls and daily service outlets, which adds to an integrated lifestyle.

The units of the "Art Tower" project vary between Studios, one bedroom, two-Room apartments, all designed with spaces that provide the highest levels of comfort and luxury.

"FAM Holding” confirmed their commitment to implement all their projects within the specified timetable, which enhances the investors' confidence in the company's projects and in the UAE real estate market.

The "Art Tower" project is distinguished by being the first tower in the region to display artistic paintings created by the Emirati artist Mohammed Al-Astad Al-Hammadi, expressing a unique artistic and cultural character about the civilization and history of the UAE.

“The completion and hand over of the “Art Tower” project represents a new chapter in the company’s success story, which continues to complete and hand over many projects on the schedule,” said Dr. Faisal Ali Mousa, “FAM Holding” Chairman.

Mousa added that the Emirate of Sharjah is a fertile environment for real estate projects, due to many factors and advantages the emirate offer, in addition to the facilities it provides, and the package of investment laws being developed and adopted.

About FAM Holding

FAM Holding Group is one of the fastest growing real estate developers in the United Arab Emirates. The company focus on developing real estate projects in the Northern Emirates. They play a major vital role in the real estate industry, with an investment portfolio exceeding AED 2 billion covering more than 5,000 residential apartments in the UAE.