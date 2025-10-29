Mumbai – Falcon, one of India’s fastest-growing cloud-native fintech infrastructure companies, today announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. The collaboration aims to combine Falcon's payments platform and solutions with Tech Mahindra's comprehensive 'AI Delivered Right' strategy and delivery expertise to help banks modernize their infrastructure quickly.

The collaboration has been structured as a deep technology integration and go-to-market partnership. Falcon’s cloud-native stack—covering retail and commercial credit cards, prepaid and wallets, Credit Line on UPI (CLOU), personal and business loans, and a high-throughput payments processing engine—will be embedded into Tech Mahindra’s banking offerings. Together, the organizations will empower banks and financial institutions to accelerate product launches, reduce costs, and deliver seamless customer engagement.

Pankaj S Kulkarni, Head for BFSI - Europe, Tech Mahindra, said, “The fintech industry presents opportunities for improvement in areas such as invoice validation, governance, and regulatory alignment. Addressing these challenges can significantly reduce risks and build greater trust among investors. By integrating Falcon’s issuing and payment processing platforms into Tech Mahindra’s diverse banking suite, we will leverage the agility of fintech while ensuring enterprise-level delivery. This integration will provide clients with a compelling value proposition, combining reliability and compliance at scale, alongside the capability to rapidly launch new products in diverse markets.”

By aligning with Tech Mahindra, Falcon now advances its positioning as a modern banking and fintech platform that blends profitability potential with global reach. The partnership will target both Indian and international markets, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia and Europe, where demand for API-first, modern banking infrastructure continues to accelerate.

Falcon’s Co-founder and CEO Priyanka Kanwar said the partnership validates the company’s ability to deliver at Tier-1 scale and positions it for global expansion: “This collaboration allows us to extend our modern rails into new geographies while demonstrating to banks that they can migrate off legacy cores without compromise. It reflects our ambition to build not just for India, but for global markets where transformation is urgent.”

The platform integrates a modern processing core, application layer, and program management tools, alongside AI-driven portfolio maximization and a co-brand hub. Already powering more than 15Mn accounts and over $2Bn in payment flows, Falcon’s modular architecture enables banks to launch new products in weeks, cut costs by up to 60–80%, and scale seamlessly across India and international markets. Crucially, Falcon is designed to be a revenue center for its clients—powering co-brand partnerships, portfolio maximization, and customer engagement strategies that help banks grow their top line, not just manage infrastructure.

The announcement also highlights Falcon’s momentum as a next-generation infrastructure provider. In under four years, it has onboarded over 15 financial institutions, including banks of all sizes – private, public, small finance banks, payment banks, and cooperative banks.

About Falcon

Falcon is a modern banking infrastructure company building the cloud-native rails for credit and payments. In less than four years, it has onboarded more than 15 leading banks and financial institutions, powering retail and commercial credit cards, prepaid and wallets, Credit Line on UPI (CLOU), loans, and high-throughput payments processing. Falcon’s modular stack integrates a processing core, application and program management layers, and AI-driven tools for risk, compliance, and portfolio growth. Today, the platform supports over 15Mn accounts, processes more than $2Bn in payment flows, and handles millions of API calls. Recognized by Forbes, Economic Times, and Businessworld, Falcon is scaling rapidly across India and now expanding internationally in Southeast Asia and Europe.