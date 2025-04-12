Dubai,UAE: Philanthropist and visionary entrepreneur Faizal Kottikollon has extended his heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, along with numerous committed partners, following the successful signing of the UAE-India Friendship Hospital MoU during Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India.

The landmark MoU paves the way for a healthcare facility dedicated to serving Dubai’s blue-collar workforce, a gesture that honours their immense contributions to the UAE’s rapid development.

“The signing of this MoU highlights the deep-rooted relationship between the UAE and India, emphasising the strong people-to-people connection and community support that has flourished over the years,” said Kottikollon. “This moment represents more than the launch of a healthcare initiative as it marks the beginning of a transformative journey that will provide essential services to those who have been integral to Dubai’s remarkable development.”

With a focus on accessibility and compassion, the UAE-India Friendship Hospital is envisioned as a beacon of hope for workers who form the backbone of the nation. Kottikollon lauded the collective effort and leadership that brought this initiative to life, reaffirming the spirit of unity between both countries.

“The signing of this MoU today is a significant milestone, ensuring that this hospital will stand as a symbol of care, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the blue-collar workforce,” Kottikollon added.

He also conveyed his appreciation to the Indian Embassy and Consulate in the UAE, and the UIBC-UC team, whose steadfast support has helped steer the project’s execution in a structured and efficient manner. The UAE-India Friendship Hospital stands not only as a testament to visionary collaboration, but as a powerful embodiment of humanitarian values and shared aspirations between two nations united by history, culture, and community.