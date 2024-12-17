UAE – Faham Doors is proud to announce its active role in the UAE’s national “Plant The Emirates” initiative in partnership with Abu Dhabi City Municipality. This collaboration highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and the UAE’s forward-looking vision for environmental stewardship.

“We at Faham Doors are immensely grateful to the Abu Dhabi City Municipality for their incredible efforts and shared vision. Together, we are not just planting trees—we are planting hope, resilience, and a greener future for the UAE. This initiative reflects the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, whose vision for a sustainable and flourishing nation lives on through each tree we plant,” said Ali Faham, CEO of Faham Doors. “It is our honor to contribute to this noble cause, fostering a legacy of growth and sustainability for our beloved nation.”

The tree planting campaign is part of Faham Doors’ broader vision of contributing to the UAE’s sustainability goals and promoting green spaces that benefit both the environment and the community. As part of this initiative, Faham Doors has already planted nearly 14,000 trees this year, with a bold ambition to significantly increase this number in the coming year.

Trees such as Al Ghaf, Neem, Acacia, Lemon, Fig, and Mulberry were carefully selected for their adaptability to the UAE’s climate and their significant environmental and cultural benefits. Al Ghaf, the national tree of the UAE, symbolizes resilience and plays a key role in combating desertification. Other trees are drought-resistant and provide essential shade, while fruit-bearing trees add greenery and valuable resources for the community.

This initiative also underscores the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors. Through its partnership with Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Faham Doors is actively contributing to the UAE’s national sustainability goals, proving that collective efforts are essential to driving lasting environmental impact.

As Faham Doors continues its commitment to sustainability, the company invites its clients and partners to join the “Faham Tree Family,” a unique initiative that extends the responsibility of environmental stewardship to everyone involved. With each door produced, Faham Doors pledges to plant more trees, further contributing to the UAE’s mission of building a sustainable future.

